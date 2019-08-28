Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Lowered Position in Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) as Stock Value Rose; Accelerate Diagnostics (Call) (AXDX) Share Value Declined While Oracle Investment Management Lowered Stake by $407,100

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold 210,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The hedge fund held 295,864 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 506,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $15.43. About 419,943 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Quarterly Dividend by 11.1%; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 20C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 22C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Umpqua Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMPQ); 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Names Eric Field as CEO of Umpqua Investments Subsidiary; 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q EPS 35c; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS HIRES ERIC FIELD AS CEO; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM; REPORTS HIRE OF ERI; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.96%

Oracle Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (Call) (AXDX) by 66.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc sold 407,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The hedge fund held 206,400 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $377,000, down from 613,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.81. About 109,524 shares traded. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) has declined 10.62% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AXDX News: 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 37C, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 30/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics to Review First Quarter 2018 Results on May 9th; 09/05/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Short-Interest Ratio Up 55% to 92 Days; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 37C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Accelerate Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXDX); 22/03/2018 Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. Announces $150 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 23/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS INC – SALE OF NOTES TO INITIAL PURCHASERS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN ABOUT $145.6 MLN IN NET PROCEEDS TO ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS INC – EXPECTS TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY PREPAYMENT AMOUNT OF THE PREPAID FORWARD

More notable recent Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Umpqua Holdings Corporation Appoints Anddria Clack-Rogers Varnado to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on October 29, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) Misses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Encouraging, If Choppy, Progress At Umpqua – Seeking Alpha” published on January 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock? Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) Could Be a Great Choice – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 14, 2019.

Analysts await Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.39 EPS, down 4.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.41 per share. UMPQ’s profit will be $85.99 million for 9.89 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Umpqua Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

