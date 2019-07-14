Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Holding by $3.90 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Allstate Has Raised Its General Electric Co (GE) Position by $4.09 Million as Share Value Rose

Allstate Corp increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 284.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp bought 454,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 614,857 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14M, up from 159,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $10.37. About 37.44 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 04/04/2018 – INDIA’S RAILWAY MINISTRY- MINISTRY OF RAILWAYS IS A 26 PCT STAKEHOLDER IN THE TWO JV COMPANIES; 28/03/2018 – New Equifax CEO Begor Is Former GE Executive; 26/03/2018 – FDA: GE Healthcare, LLC- DATEX-OHMEDA AISYS CS2 ALADIN2 CASSETTE Cassettes are intended to be used to deliver anesthetic; 20/03/2018 – Baker Hughes GE hunts for small oil, gas projects in Asia; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIR: NEW 787S WILL USE GE’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 21/05/2018 – WABTECH CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER DEAL WITH GE; 02/04/2018 – VERITAS CAPITAL – DEAL FOR $1.05 BLN IN CASH; 12/03/2018 – GE CITES POOR OVERALL PERFORMANCE OF THE CO; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 7 PCT TO 10 PCT; 17/04/2018 – Barron’s: GE Rises on Potential Deal for Jenbacher Unit

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 14.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold 31,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 193,960 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.79M, down from 225,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $142.19. About 1.53M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $3.59 million activity. $624,099 worth of stock was sold by HANNON MICHAEL J on Tuesday, January 22. Pfinsgraff Martin bought $62,844 worth of stock or 500 shares.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14M and $569.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 27,685 shares to 786,382 shares, valued at $32.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 35,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,433 shares, and has risen its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (NASDAQ:OCFC).

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BNY Mellon, Morgan Stanley, PNC unveil capital plans – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “State Street, BofA, PNC likely to be CCAR winners – Raymond James – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PNC) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “PNC Financial Services (PNC) Capital Plan Included Recommendation to Increase Dividend by 20 cents per share, or 21%, to $1.15 per share – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $2.82 EPS, up 3.68% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.72 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.27 billion for 12.61 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.05% EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.

Allstate Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 669,060 shares to 1.52 million shares, valued at $92.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 38,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,604 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

