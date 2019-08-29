Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Lowered Connectone Bancorp New (CNOB) Holding By $671,251; Continental Building Products (CBPX)’s Sentiment Is 1

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased Connectone Bancorp Inc New (CNOB) stake by 4.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold 35,329 shares as Connectone Bancorp Inc New (CNOB)’s stock rose 1.60%. The Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc holds 788,261 shares with $15.53 million value, down from 823,590 last quarter. Connectone Bancorp Inc New now has $738.88 million valuation. The stock increased 3.06% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $20.9. About 66,887 shares traded. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) has declined 7.64% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.64% the S&P500.

Continental Building Products (CBPX) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.04, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 73 institutional investors opened new or increased holdings, while 73 sold and trimmed stakes in Continental Building Products. The institutional investors in our database reported: 34.59 million shares, down from 34.84 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Continental Building Products in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 52 Increased: 52 New Position: 21.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) stake by 28,874 shares to 618,949 valued at $28.11 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Byline Bancorp Inc stake by 66,917 shares and now owns 1.50 million shares. Qcr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:QCRH) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CNOB shares while 30 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 20.36 million shares or 0.40% more from 20.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,870 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Legal And General Group Public Ltd owns 5,964 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited Com owns 1.03 million shares. 55,800 are owned by Swiss National Bank & Trust. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 344,980 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Inc reported 0.04% in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Dimensional Fund Lp owns 2.33 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 375,407 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 46,595 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential Incorporated stated it has 187,119 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brandywine Global Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability stated it has 5,868 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 5,746 shares.

Analysts await ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CNOB’s profit will be $21.21M for 8.71 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.26% EPS growth.

The stock increased 3.00% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $24.89. About 69,051 shares traded. Continental Building Products, Inc. (CBPX) has declined 21.09% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CBPX News: 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EPS 36C, EST. 37C; 03/05/2018 – Continental Building 1Q EPS 36c; 03/05/2018 – Continental Building: Outlook for Full Year 2018 Unchanged; 23/04/2018 DJ Continental Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBPX); 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING PRODUCTS – OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 UNCHANGED; 01/05/2018 – Continental Building Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EBITDA $31.3M

Continental Building Products, Inc. makes and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company has market cap of $863.22 million. The firm sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense names. It has a 13.19 P/E ratio.

Gratia Capital Llc holds 2.77% of its portfolio in Continental Building Products, Inc. for 29,047 shares. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc owns 223,511 shares or 1.92% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Systematic Financial Management Lp has 0.91% invested in the company for 1.07 million shares. The New York-based Harvey Partners Llc has invested 0.86% in the stock. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 88,300 shares.

