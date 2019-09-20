Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Lowered Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Position by $508,130; Market Value Rose; As Visa Com (V) Valuation Rose, Harvey Capital Management Decreased Position by $774,175

Harvey Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com (V) by 18.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc sold 4,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 19,590 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.40 million, down from 24,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $394.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $176.19. About 3.49M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 28.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold 14,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 36,916 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27M, down from 51,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $41.06. About 198,514 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 03/05/2018 – Apollo Swings to Loss On Slide in Investment Income -Update; 30/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS 4Q REV. 18.6B RUPEES; 09/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren, Cummings, Carper, and Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 26/05/2018 – NASA Administrator Reflects on Legacy Record-Breaking Skylab, Apollo Astronaut; 23/05/2018 – CITIGROUP ASKS APOLLO, HELLENIC FOR COOP CLARIFICATIONS: CNA; 06/04/2018 – APOLLO IS SAID AMONG POSSIBLE ASPEN BIDDERS: INSURANCE INSIDER; 08/05/2018 – FIRSTGROUP PLC FGP.L – ANNOUNCEMENT HAS BEEN MADE BY FIRSTGROUP WITHOUT AGREEMENT OR APPROVAL OF APOLLO; 22/05/2018 – APOLLO’S MOMENTIVE SAID TO BE VALUED AT AS MUCH AS $3B; 02/05/2018 – Apollo’s Fresh Market Is Said to Post 40% Decline in 4Q Ebitda; 08/03/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – TO USE NET PROCEEDS & CASH ON HAND TO REPAY OUTSTANDING TERM LOAN FACILITY UNDER EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73M and $207.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2021 Corp E by 37,500 shares to 106,300 shares, valued at $2.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.80 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Eck Assoc has 0.03% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 33,693 shares. Eagle Cap Mngmt Limited Company holds 2.93% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 31,177 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 2.44% or 446,254 shares. Asset Mngmt owns 5,900 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. United Kingdom-based Hengistbury Inv Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 42.69% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Schnieders Capital Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 22,113 shares or 1.51% of the stock. Aristotle Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2,700 shares. Bartlett & Co Limited Com has invested 0.03% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Altfest L J & Co Incorporated owns 4,756 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Jefferies Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 25,979 shares. Pacific Glob Invest Management holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 10,498 shares. Ima Wealth holds 1.2% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 18,482 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com stated it has 53,688 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Guinness Asset Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 115 shares. Congress Asset Co Ma reported 599,569 shares.

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 25.93% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.81 per share. APO’s profit will be $242.70 million for 17.11 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Apollo Global Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold APO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 135.80 million shares or 2.92% less from 139.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Republic invested in 301,903 shares. Markel Corporation holds 1.01 million shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0.03% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability holds 0.15% or 31,500 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Liability Corp has 7,450 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Ltd invested in 13,058 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advsrs owns 0% invested in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) for 500 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 8,750 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 10,739 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corp De invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company has 20,832 shares. Rothschild Investment Corp Il invested in 0.33% or 80,577 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.3% stake. B Riley Wealth Mngmt has 6,155 shares.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14M and $675.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Connectone Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 44,685 shares to 832,946 shares, valued at $18.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qcr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 103,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 784,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (NASDAQ:OPB).