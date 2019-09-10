Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Lifted Position in Univest Financial Corporatio (UVSP) by $1.00 Million as Stock Value Rose; Tig Advisors Decreased Intelsat S A (I) Holding by $21.42 Million; Stock Price Rose

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Univest Financial Corporatio (UVSP) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 41,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.27% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.76M, up from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Univest Financial Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $747.87M market cap company. The stock increased 3.40% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $25.52. About 78,896 shares traded. Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) has risen 0.04% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UVSP News: 10/04/2018 – Univest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 Univest Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Univest; 21/05/2018 – Univest Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Univest Corp Pennsylvania 1Q EPS 44c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UVSP); 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 96.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 1.43M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 48,130 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $754,000, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.81% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $21. About 1.74M shares traded or 14.10% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500.

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 earnings per share, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold UVSP shares while 28 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 18.56 million shares or 2.95% more from 18.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 0% or 18,053 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has 0.02% invested in Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP). Bridgeway Capital Mngmt owns 119,979 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 29,000 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 12,636 shares. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md invested in 27,219 shares. The California-based Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Rech has invested 0% in Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP). Moreover, Kennedy Cap Mngmt has 0.16% invested in Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP). Ameriprise Financial holds 0% in Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) or 14,664 shares. Tdam Usa accumulated 0.03% or 20,047 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 222,623 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Ltd Co holds 0% or 13,385 shares. Security National Tru Co has invested 0.01% in Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP). Deutsche National Bank Ag stated it has 86,755 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $62,600 activity.