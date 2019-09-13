Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Lifted Its Wsfs Finl (WSFS) Position by $5.29 Million as Valuation Declined; Melvin Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Twitter (TWTR) Stake

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 1.20M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The institutional investor held 2.00 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.80 million, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $43.2. About 8.15M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Germany woos China trade as Trump tests both; 25/04/2018 – That’s important because it means that even though $TWTR isn’t really growing its total audience, it’s finally figured out a way to turn a profit with the users it DOES have. /5; 20/03/2018 – If a tiny IR firm can infiltrate the biggest mainstream media in the US and pump $VUZI mcap by $100m…then just think what any government can achieve with $FB, $GOOG, $TWTR. short $VUZI. fraud; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he’s sold all his Twitter shares; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 01/05/2018 – TWTR: $TWTR Ballmer all out – ! $TWTR; 27/03/2018 – Wait til the Senate Hears Twitter’s Hidden Secret; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Toyota to use GAC branding as it rolls into China’s EV market; 14/05/2018 – Case against Russia in Skripal poisoning now stronger -Ml5 chief

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Wsfs Finl Corp (WSFS) by 33.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 129,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The hedge fund held 513,750 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.22M, up from 384,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Wsfs Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $44.83. About 200,367 shares traded. WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) has declined 24.61% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WSFS News: 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 4Q Includes Valuation Gain of 36c/Sh; 23/04/2018 – Correct: WSFS Financial Reports 1Q, Not 4Q, Result; 21/04/2018 – DJ WSFS Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSFS); 07/05/2018 – WSFS Financial: Lisa Brubaker Named Chief Technology Officer, Executive VP; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial Raises Dividend to 11c Vs. 9c; 23/04/2018 – WSFS FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS $1.16, EST. 76C; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Core EPS 76; 08/05/2018 – WSFS Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial Boosts Di; 26/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Names Arthur J. Bacci Executive Vice President and Chief Wealth Officer

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 79,952 shares to 1.27M shares, valued at $336.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Call) (NYSE:LVS) by 31,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.01M shares, and cut its stake in First Data Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 533.09 million shares or 2.78% more from 518.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0.04% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 545,992 shares. Philadelphia Tru invested in 210,160 shares. 1,445 were accumulated by Cullen Frost Bankers. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Corp invested in 12,135 shares. Millennium Management Limited invested in 0.07% or 1.34M shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 1,236 shares. 45.72M were reported by Morgan Stanley. Marathon Trading Invest Lc has 0.02% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Fdx Advisors owns 33,053 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Victory Mngmt Inc holds 63,419 shares. First In owns 1,000 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corporation reported 0.66% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). The Missouri-based Jag Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.17% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). The Connecticut-based Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.08% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.79, from 2.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 19 investors sold WSFS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 41.40 million shares or 2.99% more from 40.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cim Invest Mangement Inc holds 0.1% or 6,303 shares in its portfolio. Alps Advisors holds 9,059 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Company has 21,886 shares. Pzena Ltd invested 0.14% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 0.07% or 31,887 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 34,980 shares. Financial Architects Inc reported 1,062 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 44,100 shares. Citigroup Inc invested in 18,088 shares or 0% of the stock. Penn Cap Mgmt Co Inc holds 156,431 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Salzhauer Michael has invested 0.33% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Swiss National Bank & Trust reported 95,340 shares. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Co holds 6,740 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 78,875 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.