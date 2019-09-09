Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Lifted Its Oceanfirst Finl (OCFC) Holding by $1.81 Million; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Shareholder Boyd Watterson Asset Management Lifted Holding

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (OCFC) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 75,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.17% . The hedge fund held 1.17 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.20 million, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Oceanfirst Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.33. About 648,143 shares traded or 211.99% up from the average. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 16.75% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ OceanFirst Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCFC); 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Buys 1.3% Position in OceanFirst; 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice Pres and Director of Cash Management; 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Financial Corp. Schedules Earnings Conference Call; 26/04/2018 – OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $55.7 MLN VS $41.5 MLN FOR SAME PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 08/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net Interest Income $55.7M

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 73.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 253 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 597 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, up from 344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/04/2018 – Transcontinental Opens Door to Amazon With Coveris Takeover; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA NET SALES $30,725 MLN VS $20,992 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Widens War With Walmart for Low-Income Shoppers; 24/05/2018 – Amazon Alexa-Powered Device Recorded and Shared User’s Conversation Without Permission; 15/03/2018 – In the Age of Amazon, Toys `R’ Us and Other Bankruptcies Test Private Equity’s Playbook; 07/05/2018 – Jeremy Barr: By the way: Amazon has dropped the price of Jeanine Pirro’s forthcoming book from $27 (suggested retail price) to; 24/04/2018 – Volvo and GM roll out Amazon delivery to cars; 17/05/2018 – Tax cut windfall seen lifting U.S. companies’ business investments; 02/05/2018 – Amazon is sponsoring a horse with the same name as its audiobook company; 04/04/2018 – Is Amazon Bad for the Postal Service? Or Its Savior?

