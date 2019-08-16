Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Lifted Holding in Qcr Holdings (QCRH) as Share Price Rose; Facebook (FB) Position Raised by Seatown Holdings

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Qcr Holdings Inc (QCRH) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 61,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.96% . The hedge fund held 681,035 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.10 million, up from 619,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Qcr Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $560.21 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 31,824 shares traded. QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) has declined 12.55% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical QCRH News: 19/04/2018 – DJ QCR Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QCRH); 20/03/2018 – QCR Holdings: Bates Transaction Expected to Close Late in 2Q or Early 3Q of 2018; 18/04/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS – EXCLUDING ONE-TIME MERGER-RELATED EXPENSES, QCR HOLDINGS EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ABOUT 8% ACCRETIVE TO EPS IN 2019; 19/04/2018 – QCR Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/03/2018 QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Plans To Acquire The Bates Companies; 18/04/2018 – QCR Holdings Will Continue to Operate SFC Bank Retaining Its Separate Charter and Brand Within the Springfield, Missouri, Market; 24/05/2018 – QCR Holdings, Inc. Welcomes New Director Mary Kay Bates and Announces a Cash Div of $0.06 Per Shr; 18/04/2018 – Correct: QCR Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 20/03/2018 – QCR Holdings: In First Full Yr After Bates Merger, 2019, Transaction Expected to Be 0.3% Accretive to EPS Excluding the Impact of Future Consideration; 18/04/2018 – QCR Holdings 1Q EPS 74c

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1271.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 194,151 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.36 million, up from 14,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $182.59. About 13.06 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – BRITISH PM MAY SAYS RIGHT THAT CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA, PARENT COMPANY SHOULD BE PROPERLY INVESTIGATED; 03/04/2018 – Facebook probe tests regulator’s ability to rein in Silicon Valley; 30/05/2018 – Exclusive: BuzzFeed News Plans Interview Program for Facebook Watch; 12/04/2018 – EU DATA PROTECTION AUTHORITIES TO CREATE A SOCIAL MEDIA WORKING GROUP TO LOOK INTO HARVESTING OF PERSONAL DATA FOR ECONOMIC OR POLITICAL REASONS; 22/03/2018 – ISRAEL TO INVESTIGATE FACEBOOK OVER CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA LEAK; 09/03/2018 – Reports put Facebook’s future spending on live sports licensing in the range of a few billion dollars; 22/03/2018 – British police remove cordons around Cambridge Analytica’s London HQ; 30/05/2018 – Murdoch questioned the ad-based business model that Facebook has repeatedly defended; 31/03/2018 – Josh Constine: Scoop: Facebook will launch a Custom Audiences certification tool to ensure advertisers have user consent, after; 26/03/2018 – US regulator opens Facebook probe

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook Results: Still Too Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Did Facebook’s Q2 Earn A Thumbs Up From Analysts? – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook: A Warning You Might Want To Heed – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Instagram users can flag false info – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “15 Growth Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 469,271 shares to 286,880 shares, valued at $12.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zuora Inc by 73,791 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,009 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KRE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com Delaware accumulated 191,572 shares. Cambridge Advsrs holds 5,930 shares. Meyer Handelman Co has 0.07% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Nomura Inc reported 0.21% stake. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability reported 0.43% stake. Franklin Street Inc Nc reported 87,998 shares. Fulton Retail Bank Na has 60,105 shares. The Connecticut-based Webster Bancorporation N A has invested 0.58% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tortoise Management Lc accumulated 0.03% or 778 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 16.80 million shares. Susquehanna Int Gru Llp holds 0.13% or 1.91M shares in its portfolio. 3G Partners LP reported 58,060 shares stake. Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Millennium Lc owns 1.03 million shares. Johnson Inv Counsel invested 0.2% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14M and $569.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 32,503 shares to 42,782 shares, valued at $9.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Midland Sts Bancorp Inc Ill by 55,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.28 million shares, and cut its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.95, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold QCRH shares while 22 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 9.13 million shares or 1.54% more from 8.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 0% or 8,770 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 6,103 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) for 20,017 shares. Iowa Bancorp holds 0.26% or 16,460 shares. Geode Capital Limited Co holds 161,849 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 2,738 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. 171,176 were reported by Stieven Advisors L P. Stifel Finance Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 144,943 shares. Bessemer Gru invested in 20,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Fire Gp reported 1.43% stake. Thrivent For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 122,492 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Llc holds 7,053 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,233 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management invested in 5,185 shares or 0% of the stock. Bkd Wealth Advsr Lc has 18,884 shares.

More notable recent QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. and QCR Holdings, Inc. Announce That Illinois Bank & Trust Will Acquire the Assets of Rockford Bank and Trust Company – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “QCR Holdings, Inc. Welcomes New Director Mary Kay Bates and Announces a Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share – GlobeNewswire” published on May 24, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Annual Meeting Results and a Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share – GlobeNewswire” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “QCR Holdings, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces the Closing of the Acquisition of Guaranty Bank and Trust Company – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 02, 2017.