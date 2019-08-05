Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Lifted First Midwest Bancorp Del (FMBI) Position by $908,680; Tyler Technologies (TYL) Market Value Rose While Stockbridge Partners Has Lowered by $61.76 Million Its Holding

Stockbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 34.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc sold 302,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 568,568 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.22M, down from 871,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $248.75. About 625,708 shares traded or 242.23% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 24/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Receives Louise Allen Award for Community Service Contributions; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Rev $933M-$949M; 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies: Expected Closing Date for Socrata is April 30, 2018; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES – SIGNED EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP DEAL WITH FAIRWAY RESOLUTION IN NEW ZEALAND FOR TYLER’S MODRIA ONLINE DISPUTE RESOLUTION SOFTWARE; 01/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES BUYS SAGE DATA SECURITY; 12/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Tyler EAM; 09/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies President H. Lynn Moore Jr. Named Chief Executive Officer; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – APPOINTED PRESIDENT, H. LYNN MOORE JR., AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 10, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies: New Employment Agreements Provide for Automatic One-Year Extension at End of Five-Year Initial Term

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp Del (FMBI) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 45,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The hedge fund held 1.10M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.44M, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in First Midwest Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $20.39. About 424,323 shares traded. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) has declined 19.08% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FMBI News: 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP TO CLOSE 19 LOCATIONS; 24/04/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $118.6 MLN VS $115.2 MLN; 24/04/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp 1Q EPS 33c; 24/04/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 38C; 19/04/2018 DJ First Midwest Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FMBI); 17/05/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend of $0.11 Per Share; 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP – INITIATIVE ALSO INCLUDES ORGANIZATIONAL REALIGNMENTS RESULTING IN AN APPROXIMATELY 7% NET REDUCTION IN TOTAL WORKFORCE

Stockbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $2.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 277,845 shares to 2.33M shares, valued at $226.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 171,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.70M shares, and has risen its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tyler Technologies Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Business.Financialpost.com with their article: “Tyler Technologies Expands Online Dispute Resolution to British Columbia, Canada – Financial Post” published on July 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Campbell County, Wyoming, Modernizes Processes with Solutions from Tyler Technologies – Business Wire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Tyler Technologies (TYL) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c; Offers FY19 EPS/Revenue Guidance – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tyler Technologies to Participate in KeyBanc Capital Markets 21st Annual Technology Leadership Forum – Business Wire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Com stated it has 99,220 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 9,014 shares. D E Shaw & Incorporated holds 19,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 4,454 shares. Fdx Advisors Inc accumulated 3,474 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Com accumulated 20,806 shares. Maine-based Vigilant Cap Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Art Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.24% or 19,798 shares. Ashford Incorporated holds 72,482 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 10,500 shares. Tortoise Management invested in 0% or 84 shares. Dupont Capital Management Corp holds 0.02% or 3,481 shares in its portfolio. 83,106 were accumulated by Jarislowsky Fraser Limited. Riverbridge Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.28% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 321,364 shares. Assetmark holds 0% or 76 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $50,275 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold FMBI shares while 53 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 85.81 million shares or 0.74% less from 86.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 138,508 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 21,361 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 2.45M shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 66,810 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 164,828 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Johnson Fincl Grp reported 1,171 shares. Fj Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI). Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI). Sei Co has invested 0.01% in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI). Reilly Fincl Ltd Liability Co invested in 2,516 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0.01% in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI). First Midwest Comml Bank Division reported 0.07% stake. Macquarie Gru Ltd holds 0.1% or 2.78 million shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag owns 311,929 shares. Salzhauer Michael reported 0.19% of its portfolio in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI).

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14M and $569.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 32,503 shares to 42,782 shares, valued at $9.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Investors Real Estate Tr by 58,294 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,688 shares, and cut its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY).