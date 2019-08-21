Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Increased Oceanfirst Finl (OCFC) Holding; Provident Investment Management Cut Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position by $2.48 Million; Stock Value Rose

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (OCFC) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 75,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.17% . The hedge fund held 1.17M shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.20 million, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Oceanfirst Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $21.09. About 110,802 shares traded. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 16.75% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 05/04/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – VP Iantosca Gifts 950 Of Oceanfirst Financial Corp; 07/03/2018 OceanFirst at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – OceanFirst Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice Pres and Director of Cash Management; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Buys 1.3% Position in OceanFirst; 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Financial Corp. Schedules Earnings Conference Call; 20/04/2018 – DJ OceanFirst Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCFC); 14/05/2018 – RMB Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in OceanFirst

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 77.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 24,116 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 7,116 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, down from 31,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $118.9. About 5.84 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest® Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute with Ranir; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – PG-10 CONTINUES TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “What to Look For in Procter & Gambleâ€™s Report on Tuesday – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Fl Communications invested in 0.69% or 78,744 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 82,675 shares or 5.71% of its portfolio. Mutual Of Omaha Comml Bank Wealth Mngmt has 156,895 shares. 10,421 were accumulated by Dakota Wealth Mgmt. Moreover, Parkside Finance Bank & Trust has 0.38% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Argi Service Ltd Liability Corporation has 38,152 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Chilton Mgmt Ltd Co has 1.05% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Bancorp has invested 4.12% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Illinois-based Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Co has invested 0.16% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Strategic Advsr Limited Com has invested 1.03% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Baker Avenue Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 16,519 shares. Thomas Story Son Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4.7% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 86,013 shares. 70,269 are owned by Birmingham Management Inc Al. Everett Harris & Ca accumulated 45,282 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Dnb Asset As reported 428,756 shares.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42 million and $609.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 44,561 shares to 291,955 shares, valued at $24.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,519 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,599 shares, and has risen its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR).

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14M and $569.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 210,304 shares to 295,864 shares, valued at $4.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 85,158 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,935 shares, and cut its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $125,350 activity.

More notable recent OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “OceanFirst Financial Corp. Completes Acquisition of Ocean Shore Holding Co. – GlobeNewswire” on November 30, 2016, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Tax Preparation Company Gets Into The Vitamins Business – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces First Quarter Earnings and Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 02, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 01, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold OCFC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 33.17 million shares or 3.55% less from 34.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). 25,150 were accumulated by Teton. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 0.11% or 409,444 shares in its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 1 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco holds 38,064 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) for 183,096 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 69,673 shares or 0% of the stock. Loomis Sayles And Lp holds 0.02% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) or 469,824 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability has invested 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers stated it has 577,752 shares. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.02% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Tci Wealth has 0% invested in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). 46,652 are owned by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Skyline Asset Management Limited Partnership accumulated 506,500 shares or 2.07% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC).