Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) by $2.90 Million as Share Value Rose; Great Point Partners Position in Dermira (DERM) Has Raised by $9.54 Billion

Great Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Dermira Inc. (DERM) by 179.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc bought 997,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.18% . The hedge fund held 1.55M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.85B, up from 555,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Dermira Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $476.53M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $8.76. About 289,830 shares traded. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has declined 4.55% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DERM News: 27/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – THIS WOULD FURTHER BROADEN CLINICAL VALUE OF CIMZIA; 03/05/2018 – DERMIRA INC DERM.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $1.42; 30/03/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – CIMZIA IS NOT CURRENTLY MARKETED IN CHINA; 16/05/2018 – CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) is the First Therapy to Demonstrate Positive Results in a 52-week, Placebo Controlled Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis Study; 22/03/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – CIMZIA LABEL UPDATE MARKS MAJOR ADVANCE FOR WOMEN OF CHILDBEARING AGE WITH CHRONIC INFLAMMATORY DISEASE IN U.S; 03/05/2018 – DERMIRA SAYS COMPANY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER POSITION WAS ELIMINATED, EFFECTIVE AS OF MAY 3, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Dermira to Host Analyst & Investor Day on May 24, 2018; 24/05/2018 – DERMIRA SEES 2018 TOTAL GAAP OPER EXPENSES $250M-$270M; 13/04/2018 – UCB’s Cimzia Retail Sales Fell 0% in Latest Week: Symphony; 03/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – PUBLICATION ON CIMZIA® SHOWS PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS PATIENTS SUSTAINED IMPROVEMENTS ACROSS MULTIPLE DISEASE DOMAINS

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) by 40.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold 96,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The hedge fund held 139,462 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.31 million, down from 236,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pacific Premier Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $31.96. About 64,184 shares traded. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) has declined 14.28% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPBI News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Pacific Premier Bancorp; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPBI); 28/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Director Michael Pfau Won’t Stand for Re-Election; Board Size Reduced to 9 From 10; 15/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Avg; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 22/05/2018 – PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP INC – GRANDPOINT’S STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED PROPOSED DEAL BY WRITTEN CONSENT; 01/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp 1Q EPS 60c; 09/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/03/2018 Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps Almost 10 Times Average

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 22 investors sold DERM shares while 23 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 46.14 million shares or 2.85% less from 47.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability (Trc) holds 0% or 322 shares. Rhenman And Partners Asset Ab holds 0.53% or 500,329 shares in its portfolio. Gru Incorporated holds 29,649 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Australia-based Platinum Management has invested 0.03% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Trexquant Investment Lp stated it has 13,590 shares. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0% or 240,044 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bancorp holds 0% or 82,900 shares. Nea Management Lc accumulated 3.51M shares or 2.35% of the stock. National Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 4,533 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Apis Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.43% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) for 100,000 shares. Goldman Sachs owns 151,020 shares for 0% of their portfolio. United Svcs Automobile Association owns 0% invested in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) for 62,704 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 35,821 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM).

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83 million and $900.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zogenix Inc. (Put) by 899,545 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $14.33 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc by 573,067 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 926,933 shares, and cut its stake in Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 13 investors sold PPBI shares while 40 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 50.40 million shares or 0.47% less from 50.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Advisory Inc holds 1.08 million shares. Comerica Natl Bank holds 0.01% or 42,579 shares. 17,722 are owned by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Assetmark Inc holds 1,185 shares. 929,741 were accumulated by Ameriprise Fincl. 184,174 were reported by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Fmr Ltd Company stated it has 278 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 1,869 shares. Co Bankshares owns 17,435 shares. Moreover, Salzhauer Michael has 0.13% invested in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) for 8,540 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Lc, California-based fund reported 98,720 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 48,562 shares. Tradewinds Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) for 34 shares. Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Company reported 374,043 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Pnc Services, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 176,128 shares.

