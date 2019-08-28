Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Connectone Bancorp New (CNOB) Position by $671,251 as Valuation Rose; Hexavest Decreased Its Kinross Gold N (KGC) Stake by $1.20 Million

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Connectone Bancorp Inc New (CNOB) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold 35,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.60% . The hedge fund held 788,261 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.53M, down from 823,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Connectone Bancorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $700.34 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $19.81. About 94,898 shares traded. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) has declined 7.64% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CNOB News: 17/04/2018 – In Celebration of World Book Day, AmazonCrossing Aims to Connect One Million Readers with Kindle Books in Translation; 06/03/2018 ConnectOne Banc Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Mar. 13-14; 22/04/2018 – DJ ConnectOne Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNOB); 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $38.1M; 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q EPS 13c; 13/03/2018 – ConnectOne Banc at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today

Hexavest Inc decreased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp N (KGC) by 14.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc sold 400,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.37% . The hedge fund held 2.36 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.13M, down from 2.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Kinross Gold Corp N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.15. About 14.12M shares traded or 2.43% up from the average. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has risen 11.67% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 26/03/2018 – Kinross Gold settles Foreign Corrupt Practices Act charges -SEC; 26/03/2018 – SEC ACCUSED KINROSS OF VIOLATING FOREIGN CORRUPT PRACTICES ACT OVER ITS REPEATED FAILURE TO IMPLEMENT ADEQUATE ACCOUNTING CONTROLS FOR TWO AFRICAN UNITS; 26/03/2018 – Kinross announces end of regulatory investigation of West Africa operations; 15/03/2018 – KINROSS ADOPTS NEW HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 08/05/2018 – Kinross Gold 1Q Adj EPS 10c; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS: WB JUST SIGNED OFF ON MAURITANIA FISCAL ARRANGEMENTS; 26/03/2018 – SEC: Kinross Gold Charged With FCPA Violations; 26/03/2018 – SEC Fines Kinross Gold Over FCPA Violations — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – Kinross Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – KINROSS GOLD-MINING OPERATIONS IN RUSSIA CONTINUE TO OPERATE ACCORDING TO PLAN AND REMAIN UNAFFECTED BY NEW SANCTIONS ANNOUNCED BY US ON APRIL 6, 2018

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29B and $7.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp Ce (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 552,233 shares to 3.38 million shares, valued at $135.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xcel Energy Inc Co L (NYSE:XEL) by 63,583 shares in the quarter, for a total of 693,043 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co Ce (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CNOB’s profit will be $21.21M for 8.25 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.26% EPS growth.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14 million and $569.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd by 110,031 shares to 172,380 shares, valued at $7.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 75,434 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CNOB shares while 30 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 20.36 million shares or 0.40% more from 20.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salzhauer Michael stated it has 0.28% in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Metropolitan Life Insurance stated it has 0% in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Endeavour Capital Advisors owns 788,261 shares for 2.72% of their portfolio. Principal Finance Gp Inc reported 14,943 shares stake. Citigroup reported 9,202 shares. 114,600 are held by Putnam Investments Lc. California Public Employees Retirement Systems has 39,670 shares. Moreover, Jacobs Asset Ltd has 0.41% invested in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Invesco holds 0% or 93,678 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Management has 14,708 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hennessy Advsrs Inc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) for 295,000 shares. 2,307 are owned by Ameritas Partners. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 46,595 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 375,407 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB).