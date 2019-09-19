Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Holding by $508,130 as Market Value Rose; Viad (VVI) Stake Increased by Manatuck Hill Partners Llc

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc increased its stake in Viad Corp (VVI) by 21.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc bought 19,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.81% . The hedge fund held 110,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.32 million, up from 90,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Viad Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $66.87. About 44,685 shares traded. Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has risen 20.98% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUE DECLINE PRIMARILY REFLECTS NEGATIVE SHOW ROTATION; 21/04/2018 – DJ Viad Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VVI); 26/04/2018 – VIAD 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 49C, EST. LOSS/SHR 52C; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP – EXPECT 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE TO INCREASE AT A LOW SINGLE-DIGIT RATE FROM 2017 FULL YEAR REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP QTRLY LOSS BEFORE OTHER ITEMS PER SHARE $0.49; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Viad; 03/05/2018 – GES Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Jay Altizer as President of North America; 30/05/2018 – Viad Presenting at Conference Jun 5

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 28.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold 14,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 36,916 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27 million, down from 51,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $40.88. About 5.46M shares traded or 144.53% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 26/04/2018 – Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. Declares May 2018 Monthly Distribution of $0.096 Per Share; 14/03/2018 – Alnylam to Report New Clinical Results From the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th Intl Symposium on Amyloidosis; 13/03/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters, Colleagues Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 10/04/2018 – Joshua Franklin: #PrivateEquity firm Apollo seeks to raise more than $4B for 3rd natural resources fund; 23/05/2018 – INDIA’S APOLLO PIPES LTD AOLL.BO – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 120.1 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 54.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-ILG explores merger with Apollo’s Diamond Resorts; 11/04/2018 – Greyhound owner FirstGroup rejects bid from Apollo; 05/03/2018 – EX-APOLLO PARTNER IS SAID TO START DATA-DRIVEN INVESTMENT FIRM; 12/03/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – FEW FUNDS AFFILIATED WITH CO ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP WITH REALTY PARTNERS TO SELECTIVELY INVEST IN ITALIAN REAL ESTATE MARKET; 23/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht receives Starboard-led bid for rail unit

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 7 investors sold VVI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 19.71 million shares or 9.85% more from 17.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup invested in 0% or 15,374 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement invested 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.01% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 6,947 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0.01% invested in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Meeder Asset Incorporated reported 249 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Victory reported 940,878 shares. Nordea Mngmt Ab invested in 67,287 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Manufacturers Life The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 12,245 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,109 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 727 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated reported 18,261 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advisors Lc holds 6,771 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI).

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $214.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Lion Hotels Corp (NYSE:RLH) by 254,800 shares to 558,039 shares, valued at $3.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Turtle Beach Corp by 45,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,392 shares, and cut its stake in Shotspotter Inc.

More notable recent Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Viad Corp’s (NYSE:VVI) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Judging Viad Corp’s (NYSE:VVI) ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Business.Financialpost.com published: “GES Canada Appointed Official General Services Provider for the Edmonton EXPO Centre – Financial Post” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “More on Viad Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Viad (VVI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 25.93% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.81 per share. APO’s profit will be $241.66M for 17.03 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Apollo Global Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Smart & Final Stores, Inc. and Funds Managed by Affiliates of Apollo Global Management Announce Successful Completion of Previously Announced Transaction – GlobeNewswire” on June 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Intrado Announces Second Annual Digital Media Client Summit – GlobeNewswire” published on August 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Apollo Global Management, LLC Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apollo Global Management – Bargain With Huge Upside And 6.8% Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on January 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Intrado Digital Media Introduces Integrated Workflow Solution for Marketers – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.