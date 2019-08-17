Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Decreased Centerstate Bk (CSFL) Stake by $1.67 Million; Ensemble Capital Management Has Cut Its Nike (NKE) Holding by $4.45 Million

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 61.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 53,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 33,760 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, down from 86,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $80.28. About 5.65 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 03/04/2018 – Nike Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Des Moines Reg: Peterson: ISU football is a Nike priority; alternate uniforms are in the works; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q GROSS MARGIN TO BE FLAT OR SLIGHTLY UP; 15/03/2018 – Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards to Retire; 09/05/2018 – The Columbian: 5 more managers out as Nike purge continues; 06/03/2018 NKE: Nike website flaw exposed sensitive server data; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s North American Sales Show Signs of a Rebound (Video); 22/03/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Data Analytics Leader Zodiac; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – HILL WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR MARKETING, GEOGRAPHIES, NIKE DIRECT AND GLOBAL SALES; 27/05/2018 – Sunday Mirror: Nike trainers ‘glamorising knife crime’ [Ulster Region]

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (CSFL) by 9.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold 72,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The hedge fund held 680,761 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.21 million, down from 753,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Centerstate Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.13% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $23.1. About 555,097 shares traded or 1.45% up from the average. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 13.73% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.1% of CenterState Bank; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK-IN CONNECTION WITH ENTERING INTO SECOND AMENDMENT, CO ISSUED TO LENDER AMENDED REVOLVING PROMISSORY NOTE DATED AS OF APRIL 2, 2018; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Charter Financial Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to CenterState Bank Corporation — CHFN; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – DEAL FOR PER SHARE VALUE OF $22.76 AND AN AGGREGATE DEAL VALUE OF $360.1 MLN; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK-AMENDMENT OF CERTAIN LOAN AGREEMENT DATED AS OF APRIL 8, 2015 TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT TO APRIL 1, 2021; 25/04/2018 – KBRA COMMENTS ON CENTERSTATE BANK CORPORATION’S ACQUISITION OF CHARTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK TO BUY CHARTERBANK; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Aggregate Deal Value $360.1M; 22/03/2018 – CenterState Bank at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.42

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14M and $569.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Level One Bancorp Inc by 31,743 shares to 250,110 shares, valued at $5.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 35,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,433 shares, and has risen its stake in First Midwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:FMBI).

Analysts await CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 1.96% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.51 per share. CSFL’s profit will be $67.10 million for 11.11 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by CenterState Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CSFL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 76.23 million shares or 6.76% more from 71.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,737 were accumulated by Affinity Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. Wellington Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 2.33 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 71,382 were accumulated by Ota Finance Grp L P. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 0.01% or 140,364 shares. Sei Investments reported 92,324 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Schroder Inv Mgmt Group Incorporated holds 0.08% or 2.11 million shares in its portfolio. The Maryland-based Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.7% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 38,343 shares. Pitcairn holds 11,542 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Savings Bank has 9,380 shares. Naples Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested in 0.21% or 35,000 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 669,902 shares. The Nebraska-based Farmers And Merchants Investments has invested 0% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Ameritas Ptnrs reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $82,327 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Lc reported 90 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sands Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 7.60M shares for 1.97% of their portfolio. Natixis reported 0.49% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.14% or 190,922 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Com has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Vista Cap Ptnrs Incorporated has invested 0.13% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Farmers & Merchants reported 86,854 shares. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 7,229 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board reported 544,101 shares. Girard Partners Limited has invested 0.41% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Ycg Llc reported 385,712 shares. Texas Yale Capital stated it has 469,636 shares or 1.58% of all its holdings. 128,656 are owned by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership. 2.33 million are held by Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.62% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 3.80 million shares.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.27 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11M and $678.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 30,963 shares to 509,568 shares, valued at $52.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 102,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).