Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Cut Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Stake as Stock Rose; Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Boeing Co Com (BA) by $756,666

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 14.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold 31,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 193,960 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.79 million, down from 225,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $140.2. About 2.33M shares traded or 43.59% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar; 03/04/2018 – Spring: Hope’s Eternal For Small And Mid-Size Business Owners; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and AI Capital as; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Rev $4.11B; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $2.4 BLN VS $2.2 BLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net $1.24B; 29/03/2018 – YoungstownBusJo: PNC Bank Offers Digital Auto Shopping Experience; 10/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 1,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,113 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, down from 14,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $361.61. About 4.64M shares traded or 3.18% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 22/05/2018 – UTX: INTERESTED IN POTENTIAL SOLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO EXTEND CURRENT LONG-TERM AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY COMPOSITE DETAIL & ASSEMBLY PARTS FOR BOEING 787 DREAMLINER; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BAA3 SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 18/05/2018 – BOEING COMMENTS ON NEWS REPORTS OUT OF CUBA FOLLOWING 737 CRASH; 22/03/2018 – AVIATION CAPITAL TAKES DELIVERY OF SECOND BOEING 787 DREAMLINER; 08/05/2018 – BOEING – CO, LUFTHANSA COMPLETED ORDER FOR 4 MORE 777 AIRPLANES, VALUED AT $1.4 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 29/03/2018 – The world’s first 787-10 arrived at Changi Airport on Wednesday; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS NOT DECIDED WHETHER POTENTIAL NEW MID-MARKET JET WOULD HAVE SINGLE-SOURCED OR DUAL-SOURCED ENGINES; 04/05/2018 – CEO of British Airways-owner IAG declines comment on Norwegian; 22/05/2018 – EU expects to strike a blow versus Boeing in a parallel case

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $218.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend Etf by 11,578 shares to 18,858 shares, valued at $713,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Assoc holds 0.02% or 10,688 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Edgar Lomax Va has 1.63% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). At Comml Bank reported 5,882 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Navellier And Associate reported 1.21% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Annex Advisory Lc has invested 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 11,248 are held by Guardian. Moreover, Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Liability Corp has 5.08% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 86,401 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Llc holds 2,220 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.45% or 20,643 shares in its portfolio. Natl Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 0.81% or 17,039 shares. Forbes J M And Llp has 0.22% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,706 shares. Wms Ptnrs owns 2,256 shares. Atria has 8,769 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Com invested in 5,575 shares. 276,534 were reported by Blair William And Il.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million. 19,500 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $7.83M were sold by Smith Gregory D. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN had sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50M on Monday, February 4. McAllister Kevin G also sold $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 49.95 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Investment Research owns 49,593 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. 16,989 are held by Advisor Partners Llc. Essex Mngmt Lc invested 0% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability owns 1.51 million shares. Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards & Co Inc has invested 0.04% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Tiedemann Advsrs Lc holds 9,476 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 74,173 shares. 2,249 were accumulated by B Riley Wealth Mngmt. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag accumulated 1.87 million shares. Heritage Invsts accumulated 2,893 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.21% or 86,277 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation has 151,842 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 11,495 shares. Mai Management reported 1,745 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bridges Inv Management stated it has 81,964 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14M and $569.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 35,405 shares to 221,433 shares, valued at $22.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 23,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,785 shares, and has risen its stake in First Midwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:FMBI).

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, up 3.68% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.72 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.27 billion for 12.43 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.05% EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $3.59 million activity. On Thursday, February 21 the insider Pfinsgraff Martin bought $62,844. 5,000 shares were sold by HANNON MICHAEL J, worth $624,099.