Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; As Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Shares Declined, Holder Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership Has Decreased Its Position

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) by 40.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold 96,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The hedge fund held 139,462 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.31M, down from 236,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pacific Premier Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $31.35. About 196,182 shares traded. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) has declined 14.28% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPBI News: 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 01/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp 1Q EPS 60c; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Pacific Premier Bancorp; 15/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Avg; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 22/05/2018 – PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP INC – GRANDPOINT’S STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED PROPOSED DEAL BY WRITTEN CONSENT; 09/03/2018 Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps Almost 10 Times Average; 28/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Director Michael Pfau Won’t Stand for Re-Election; Board Size Reduced to 9 From 10; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPBI)

Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 18.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The hedge fund held 4,550 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.58 million, down from 5,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $632.1. About 15,044 shares traded or 7.53% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 105 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.82 million activity. Shares for $37,264 were bought by Horizon Kinetics LLC.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 2 investors sold TPL shares while 53 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 1.15 million shares or 7.73% more from 1.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utd Capital Financial Advisers Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 5,968 shares. Fiera has 0% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Franklin Resource holds 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) or 400 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Company Il reported 1,800 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 25 shares. Pacific Glob Invest Company reported 0.73% stake. Stifel Financial, a Missouri-based fund reported 1,740 shares. Camarda Ltd Liability stated it has 0.77% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Polar Cap Llp has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Hodges Capital Mngmt holds 5.84% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) or 68,594 shares. Svcs Automobile Association holds 0% or 293 shares in its portfolio. Prescott Grp Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.48% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 2,500 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc holds 0% or 313 shares in its portfolio. Amp Cap Invsts Limited accumulated 0.03% or 6,885 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold PPBI shares while 40 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 50.40 million shares or 0.47% less from 50.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Basswood Capital Management Ltd Company owns 412,763 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 3.50M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys accumulated 0.01% or 15,459 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% or 258 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Company reported 48 shares stake. Alps Advsr owns 0% invested in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) for 13,699 shares. Ameritas Prtn Inc has invested 0.01% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Camarda Finance Advsr Lc accumulated 0% or 32 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) for 158,194 shares. Finemark Fincl Bank reported 8,039 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Driehaus Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% stake. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Management Limited Liability Company reported 98,720 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Manhattan owns 89,415 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.02% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI).

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14M and $675.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 44,370 shares to 663,319 shares, valued at $30.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 180,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $28,780 activity.

Analysts await Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 1.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.64 per share. PPBI’s profit will be $37.40M for 12.44 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.61% EPS growth.