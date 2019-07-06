Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Cut Holding in Connectone Bancorp New (CNOB) by $671,251; As Danaher (DHR) Valuation Rose, Third Point Has Increased by $79.20 Million Its Position

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Connectone Bancorp Inc New (CNOB) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold 35,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 788,261 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.53M, down from 823,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Connectone Bancorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $802.37 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $22.63. About 58,897 shares traded. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) has declined 16.04% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CNOB News: 06/03/2018 ConnectOne Banc Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Mar. 13-14; 13/03/2018 – ConnectOne Banc at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $38.1M; 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q EPS 13c; 17/04/2018 – In Celebration of World Book Day, AmazonCrossing Aims to Connect One Million Readers with Kindle Books in Translation; 22/04/2018 – DJ ConnectOne Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNOB)

Third Point Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 19.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.71 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489.79 million, up from 3.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $144.45. About 1.08M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 09/03/2018 – Danaher To Acquire Integrated DNA Technologies; 08/05/2018 – Tektronix Meets 3D Sensing Test Challenges with New Keithley Model 2606B System SourceMeter SMU; 30/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 16/05/2018 – Danaher at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 06/03/2018 Tektronix to Showcase Industry’s Most Comprehensive 400G PAM4 Test Solutions at OFC 2018; 07/03/2018 – DANAHER NOW SEES 1Q ADJ. EPS ABOVE VIEWS; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $4.25-$4.35

Analysts await ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.54 per share. CNOB’s profit will be $20.56M for 9.75 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual earnings per share reported by ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.37% EPS growth.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14 million and $569.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 23,288 shares to 59,785 shares, valued at $11.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Athene Hldg Ltd by 110,031 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold CNOB shares while 30 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 20.36 million shares or 0.40% more from 20.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hennessy Advsr has invested 0.27% in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Palouse Inc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Intll Grp Incorporated Inc reported 0% stake. Voya Management Ltd invested in 14,477 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Llc reported 0% stake. First Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 30,570 shares or 0% of the stock. Investment Advsr Ltd Liability reported 21,127 shares stake. Northern Trust Corporation invested in 0% or 376,583 shares. Focused Wealth Inc has 245 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc Inc has 1.57 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal & General Gru Incorporated Public Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 64,689 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ny holds 0% of its portfolio in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) for 3,448 shares. Putnam Limited Liability Corporation holds 114,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stifel Financial invested in 0% or 42,208 shares.

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97B and $8.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 700,000 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $184.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 760,000 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

