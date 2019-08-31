Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Cut Centerstate Bk (CSFL) Holding by $1.67 Million; Valuation Rose; Joel Isaacson & Company Stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Has Decreased by $820,381 as Shares Rose

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (CSFL) by 9.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold 72,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The hedge fund held 680,761 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.21 million, down from 753,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Centerstate Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $22.62. About 407,405 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 13.73% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Charter Will Merge With and Into CenterState; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK REPORTS PURCHASE OF CHARTER FINL & EXPANSION I; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Combined Co Has Pro Forma Assets of $12B, Deposits of $9.5B; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Aggregate Deal Value $360.1M; 25/04/2018 – WEISSLAW LLP Investigates Charter Financial Corp. Acquisition; 21/04/2018 – DJ CenterState Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSFL); 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE SAYS COMBINED FIRM WILL HAVE TOTAL ASSETS $12B; 22/03/2018 – CenterState Bank at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.1% of CenterState Bank; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – IMMEDIATELY UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, CHARTERBANK WILL MERGE WITH AND INTO CENTERSTATE BANK, N.A

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 33.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc sold 28,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 57,184 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, down from 85,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.51. About 2.69M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 02/05/2018 – Enterprise Begins Service at Orla Natural Gas Processing Plant in the Delaware Basin; 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners: Property Has Two Existing Docks, Dredging Infrastructure; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 04/05/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners, Enterprise Products Partners Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS EVP GRAHAM BACON SPEAKS DURING ANALYST DAY; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.39B; 05/03/2018 Enterprise Products Partners to Host Investor & Analyst Day; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281541 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14 million and $569.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 23,288 shares to 59,785 shares, valued at $11.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wsfs Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 115,547 shares in the quarter, for a total of 384,662 shares, and has risen its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $82,327 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CSFL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 76.23 million shares or 6.76% more from 71.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Automobile Association owns 177,739 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership owns 2.33 million shares. Dean Management has invested 0.98% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Virtu Financial Ltd Liability has 33,153 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). California Public Employees Retirement System has 0% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Amer International Grp Incorporated Incorporated reported 58,459 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Llp holds 0.03% or 13,021 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 126,767 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 1,503 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Com accumulated 18,403 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 49,951 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 126,196 shares. Moreover, Cortina Asset Ltd Liability Com has 0.25% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 167,045 shares. Financial Advisory Gp has invested 0.1% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL).

Analysts await CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 1.96% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.51 per share. CSFL’s profit will be $66.07M for 10.88 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by CenterState Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.96% EPS growth.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $150,000 activity.