Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) as Valuation Declined; Celgene (CELG) Stake Maintained by Ingalls & Snyder Llc

Ingalls & Snyder Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc bought 4,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 135,260 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.76 million, up from 130,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $92.76. About 3.57 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 26/04/2018 – Crestline Investors Refinances $361 Million Denali Capital CLO Xll; 24/05/2018 – MOODY’S: CELGENE’S ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE CREDIT NEGATIVE; 28/03/2018 – ABIDE SAYS CELGENE’S OPTION TO BUY CO. HAVE BEEN TERMINATED; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird Bio and Celgene Corp Enter Into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy Bb2121 in U.S; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers’ cancer drug Opdivo fuels growth, but revenue falls short; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 15/05/2018 – Edmond de Rothschild Adds Zimmer Biomet, Buys More Celgene: 13F; 15/05/2018 – The PM bureau: $CELG, Fidelity backed – Seattle’s Nohla closes $45M to bring novel stem cell treatment for leukemia to late-stage trials

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 4.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 28,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 618,949 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.11 million, up from 590,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $45.16. About 3.08M shares traded or 46.12% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 21.66% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: 1Q Net Loans Charged-Off During Qtr 0.05%; 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame; 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – AS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL, PLAN OF MERGER WITH WHOLLY-OWNED BANK UNIT, ZB, N.A; 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $777,478 activity. Smith Jennifer Anne sold 7,746 shares worth $373,977. The insider LAURSEN THOMAS E sold $59,951. $259,205 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) shares were sold by ALEXANDER BRUCE K. $107,927 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was sold by BLACKFORD DAVID E on Wednesday, February 13. $24,756 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was sold by SHIREY TERRY ALAN on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Citigroup has 0.01% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 282,320 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company has 839 shares. Envestnet Asset has invested 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Cambiar Invsts Limited Com, a Colorado-based fund reported 92,471 shares. North Star Inv Mngmt Corporation invested in 104 shares or 0% of the stock. New Jersey Better Educational Savings reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Gulf Int National Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited reported 0.03% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Edgestream Prtnrs Lp stated it has 22,425 shares. Basswood Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 203,924 shares. Kentucky Retirement owns 0.04% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 8,139 shares. Nomura Inc reported 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 0.4% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.13% or 681,034 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.21% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Kennedy Capital Management has 0.02% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14 million and $569.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Midland Sts Bancorp Inc Ill by 55,190 shares to 1.28M shares, valued at $30.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 85,158 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,935 shares, and cut its stake in Connectone Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:CNOB).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.05 million activity.