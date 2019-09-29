Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Boosted Its Old Line Bancshares (OLBK) Holding by $2.61 Million; Stock Value Rose; As Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Shares Declined, Shareholder Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership Has Lifted Holding

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (OLBK) by 89.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 100,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.05% . The hedge fund held 212,481 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.65 million, up from 112,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Old Line Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $495.01 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $29.12. About 48,866 shares traded. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) has declined 17.86% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.86% the S&P500. Some Historical OLBK News: 17/04/2018 – SNB Rewinds Currency Clock as Old Line in Sand Neared (Correct); 26/04/2018 – Old Line Bank Adds Montgomery County Lending Expert to Growing Team; 16/04/2018 News On Bay Bancorp Inc. (BYBK) Now Under OLBK

Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 16.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 19,524 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00M, up from 16,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $126.32. About 1.08 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 312 TO 322 MBOE/D; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES MITIGATING MOST SERVICE-COST INFLATION; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Expects Idle Compressors Can Be Used to Reinitiate Production in Late March, Early April; 13/03/2018 – PXD SAYS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Net $178M; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: STEEL TARIFFS MAY RAISE COSTS BY 5-10 PERCENT

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $60,505 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swedbank reported 952,461 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 42,476 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.07% or 369,297 shares. Caprock Grp Inc holds 0.08% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 2,602 shares. Bokf Na reported 23,375 shares. 2,669 were reported by Syntal Capital Ltd. Manufacturers Life The invested 0.04% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Invesco holds 817,366 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hudock Capital Gp Limited Liability Com owns 751 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Adams Natural Resources Fund invested 2.12% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Fifth Third Bancshares has 0.13% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Fulton State Bank Na holds 0.02% or 1,838 shares. Argent Trust reported 0.04% stake. Weiss Multi owns 125,400 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Washington Trust Bancshares accumulated 22,379 shares or 0.56% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 8 investors sold OLBK shares while 19 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 8.56 million shares or 0.49% more from 8.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). 100 are owned by Catalyst Capital Ltd. Raymond James & Assocs reported 0% stake. Endeavour Advisors holds 212,481 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% or 10,276 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Investments Limited owns 0.01% invested in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) for 9,082 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). 473 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 1,291 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 23,474 shares. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 96,498 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corp De reported 141,609 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Invest Counsel holds 355,249 shares. Franklin Resource reported 54,000 shares.

