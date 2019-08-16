Endeavour Capital Advisors Decreased Opus Bk Irvine Calif (OPB) Stake By $594,814; Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (CTRP) Had 8 Bullish Analysts

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased Opus Bk Irvine Calif (OPB) stake by 3.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold 31,306 shares as Opus Bk Irvine Calif (OPB)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc holds 866,446 shares with $17.16M value, down from 897,752 last quarter. Opus Bk Irvine Calif now has $741.00 million valuation. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $20.55. About 103,620 shares traded. Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) has declined 20.67% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical OPB News: 26/03/2018 – OPUS GLOBAL TO TAKE FULL CONTROL OF MATRAI ENERGY PLANT; 19/04/2018 – SoCalGas and Opus 12 Successfully Demonstrate Technology That Simplifies Conversion of Carbon Dioxide into Storable Renewable E; 28/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP AB (PUBL) – HEREBY GIVES IRREVOCABLE NOTICE OF EARLY REDEMPTION OF ALL OF OUTSTANDING NOVEMBER 2018 BONDS; 29/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP AB (PUBL) – VTV NORTE AND VTV METRO WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER SAME NAMES, AND WITH SAME HIGHLY EXPERIENCED MANAGEMENT TEAM AND STAFF; 29/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP AB (PUBL) OPUS.ST – VTV COMPANIES WILL BE CONSOLIDATED INTO OPUS ACCOUNTS FROM DATE OF ACQUISITION; 05/03/2018 Opus Bank and the Thompson Family Partner to Launch Thompson Family Foundation; 05/03/2018 – Opus One Announces Proposed Extension of Warrant Term; 29/05/2018 – Opus Group: Opus acquires two vehicle inspection companies in Argentina; 04/05/2018 – Opus Bank Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 11; 23/04/2018 – Opus Bank 1Q EPS 34c

Among 11 analysts covering Ctrip.com International (NASDAQ:CTRP), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Ctrip.com International has $48 highest and $3500 lowest target. $44.54’s average target is 32.60% above currents $33.59 stock price. Ctrip.com International had 19 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Benchmark with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Monday, March 4. The rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold”. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by China Renaissance Securities (US) Inc. with “Hold”. Nomura maintained the shares of CTRP in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Neutral” rating. CLSA upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. The stock of Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Deutsche Bank. See Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) latest ratings:

05/08/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $47.5000 Initiates Coverage On

17/07/2019 Broker: Ltd. – American Depositary Shares Rating: Credit Suisse

25/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold New Target: $41 Maintain

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/05/2019 Broker: Ltd. – American Depositary Shares Rating: Barclays New Target: $48.0000 45.0000

07/05/2019 Broker: Ltd. – American Depositary Shares Rating: Mizuho New Target: $35.0000 55.0000

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

27/03/2019 Broker: Bernstein Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $36 New Target: $44 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $48 Maintain

The stock increased 3.80% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $33.59. About 2.17 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ. EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. $1.00; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s profit dragged down by regulations and rising competition; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q REV. $987.5M, EST. $1B; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Rev $980.5M; 14/03/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C, EST. 17C; 08/03/2018 – TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS COULD RAISE BETWEEN $1 BILLION AND $1.5 BILLION IN ITS SHARE SALE – WSJ CITING; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F

More notable recent Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CTRP Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “TrainPal Expands Product Coverage to Italy Nasdaq:CTRP – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IEMG, JD, NTES, CTRP – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ctrip and Sicily Boost Tourism Co-operation with Strategic Partnership – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: MELI, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel service for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $18.58 billion. The firm operates as an agent for hotel-related transactions; sells air tickets; and other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and flight dynamics. It has a 47.31 P/E ratio. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group tours, semi-group tours, and customized tours and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as flights, cruises, and buses, as well as car rental services.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) stake by 28,874 shares to 618,949 valued at $28.11 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Level One Bancorp Inc stake by 31,743 shares and now owns 250,110 shares. Athene Hldg Ltd was raised too.

More notable recent Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Opus Bank (OPB) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Opus Bank (OPB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: Opus Bank (OPB) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.