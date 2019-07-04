Endeavour Capital Advisors Decreased Its Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Holding as Market Valuation Declined; As Dominion Energy (D) Market Value Rose, Bragg Financial Advisors Increased Stake

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold 210,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.90% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 295,864 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 506,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $16.9. About 804,038 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 30.00% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.43% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Quarterly Dividend by 11.1%; 19/04/2018 – Umpqua Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O -INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 11.1% TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.96%; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Qtrly Div by 11.1%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Umpqua Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMPQ)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought 7,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,738 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51M, up from 38,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $78.11. About 2.14 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy: Remain Confident in Atlantic Coast Pipeline Approvals, Project Will Move Forward as Scheduled; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q EPS 77c; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; 09/05/2018 – DAVID CHRISTIAN TO RETIRE FROM DOMINION ENERGY; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – RECONFIRMING ITS 2017 TO 2020 COMPOUND EARNINGS GROWTH RATE OF 6% TO 8%; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PURSUING NON-CORE ASSET SALES TO SUPPORT CREDIT PROFILE AND REGULATED GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENTS; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BLN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 191,283 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough And Inc reported 33,517 shares. Moreover, Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd has 0.18% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). The New York-based Art Advisors Ltd Co has invested 0.3% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 24,083 are held by Crossvault Management Ltd Liability. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.07% or 77,728 shares. Ledyard Natl Bank owns 59,927 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Town And Country Natl Bank And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru has invested 0.91% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Lee Danner And Bass invested in 0.24% or 28,893 shares. Jones Fin Cos Lllp reported 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, Beaumont Fin Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 2,858 shares. Girard Prtn Ltd has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). First Corporation In holds 1,816 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Lc stated it has 0.05% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Arrowstreet Lp reported 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. 6,550 shares were bought by BENNETT JAMES A, worth $499,994 on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold UMPQ shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Lp reported 0.03% stake. Morgan Dempsey Cap Management Limited Liability Corp has 728 shares. Moreover, Oakbrook Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 22,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc Inc owns 2.19M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Century Incorporated invested in 161,859 shares. State Street invested in 0.01% or 9.61M shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 239,276 shares. Mackenzie Corp owns 198,319 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt holds 0.02% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) or 31,016 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 550,018 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Sg Americas Secs, New York-based fund reported 26,330 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc invested in 634 shares. Moreover, Capital has 0.01% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 1.79M shares. Highlander Management Limited Company invested 0.01% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14 million and $569.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd by 110,031 shares to 172,380 shares, valued at $7.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 23,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $167,414 activity.

Analysts await Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, up 14.71% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.34 per share. UMPQ’s profit will be $85.98M for 10.83 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Umpqua Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.71% EPS growth.

