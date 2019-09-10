Endeavour Capital Advisors Decreased Its Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Holding by $3.90 Million as Market Value Rose; Ituran Location And Control (ITRN) Stake Raised by Deutsche Bank Ag

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 14.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold 31,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The hedge fund held 193,960 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.79M, down from 225,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.47% or $4.57 during the last trading session, reaching $136.29. About 1.66 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43, EST. $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $2.36B; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Voice: PNC branch in Avoca to close in June; 07/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: Beefing up the Promise: A big donation from PNC Foundation bodes well; 16/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – PNC Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Charge-Offs $113M; 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: PNC SEES 2Q`18 OTHER NONINTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 30/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Deutsche Bank Ag increased its stake in Ituran Location And Control (ITRN) by 194.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag bought 26,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.39% . The institutional investor held 40,826 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, up from 13,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Ituran Location And Control for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $544.17M market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $27.55. About 36,526 shares traded. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) has declined 14.68% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRN News: 22/03/2018 Ituran Location Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control Ltd Announces Distribution of a Dividend; 23/05/2018 – lturan Location and Control Ltd Announces Distribution of a Dividend; 23/05/2018 – ITURAN LOCATION 1Q EPS 54C; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Presents Record Results for the First Quarter 2018; 23/05/2018 – ITURAN LOCATION 1Q REV. $63.1M; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q EPS 54c; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Rev $63.1M; 23/05/2018 – lturan Location and Control Ltd. Presents Record Results for the First Quarter 2018; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Latin America Fund/US Adds Ituran Location

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $124,380 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 25,593 are held by Nordea Inv. Oakworth reported 640 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel reported 70,763 shares. 4,530 are held by Lakeview Capital Partners Lc. Fincl Architects accumulated 1,169 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Virginia-based Old Dominion Cap Mgmt has invested 0.39% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 308,821 are held by Toronto Dominion Bancorp. 38,315 were accumulated by Westpac Banking Corporation. Bridges Inv Mngmt has 81,964 shares. 11,334 were accumulated by Strategic Ltd Liability Corp. Wright invested in 0.47% or 9,494 shares. 510,000 were accumulated by Cincinnati Insur. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa invested in 0.04% or 34,491 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.21% or 137,890 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 184,228 shares or 0.21% of the stock.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.82 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.23 billion for 12.08 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14 million and $569.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 14,643 shares to 250,875 shares, valued at $16.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Univest Financial Corporatio (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 41,783 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Qcr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:QCRH).

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “PNC live on RippleNet – Pittsburgh Business Times” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “PNC plans to raise its dividend – Pittsburgh Business Times” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PNC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “PNC stops lending to private prison industry – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

More notable recent Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ituran: A Small-Cap Stock With Huge Potential – Seeking Alpha” on January 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 05/21/2019: SCON, QTT, ITRN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on May 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ituran closes acquisition of Road Track Holdings – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2018. More interesting news about Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 28, 2019 : TIF, COTY, DY, ITRN, MOV, CHS, ALOT, EXPR, BF.B – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Should Value Investors Pick Ituran Location and Control (ITRN) Stock? – Zacks.com” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 334,793 shares to 723,298 shares, valued at $35.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 75,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,048 shares, and cut its stake in Victory Portfolios Ii.