Endeavour Capital Advisors Decreased Its Hawthorn Bancshares (HWBK) Holding by $2.24 Million; Cerner (CERN) Valuation Rose While St James Investment Company Lowered by $2.95 Million Its Stake

St James Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 8.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc sold 40,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 411,062 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.13M, down from 451,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $68.59. About 490,969 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 03/04/2018 – ARMCO Partners Continues to Expand; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q EPS 48c; 16/05/2018 – Crisp Regional Health, Inc. Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 13/04/2018 – Cerner, AANAC Award Nursing Assistant of the Year Scholarship; 08/05/2018 – Mayo Regional Hospital Selects Cerner CommunityWorks; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q REV. $1.29B, EST. $1.33B; 09/04/2018 – Rankin County Hospital District Launches Cerner Electronic Health Record

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares Inc (HWBK) by 20.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold 86,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.84% . The hedge fund held 344,225 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.23M, down from 430,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Hawthorn Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.83 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $24.51. About 8,963 shares traded. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) has risen 16.78% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HWBK News: 17/05/2018 – 92FO: Hawthorn Finance Ltd: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/05/2018 – NEWRIVER REIT PLC – CONSIDERATION FOR DEAL WILL BE £55.1 MLN, PAYABLE IN CASH, £106.8M PRINCIPALLY COMPRISING HAWTHORN LEISURE’S NET DEBT; 24/05/2018 – NEWRIVER REIT PLC NRRT.L – ACQUISITION OF HAWTHORN LEISURE HOLDINGS LIMITED FOR £106.8 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NEWRIVER REIT PLC NRRT.L – CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS ENTERED A PERIOD OF EXCLUSIVITY WITH HAWTHORN AND ITS MAJOR SHAREHOLDER REGARDING A POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF BUSINESS; 21/05/2018 – NEWRIVER CONFIRMS ENTERED A PERIOD OF EXCLUSIVITY W/ HAWTHORN; 17/05/2018 – REG-Hawthorn Finance Ltd FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/05/2018 59HX: Hawthorn Finance Ltd: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $187.86M for 29.06 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) by 75,415 shares to 198,110 shares, valued at $2.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 78,385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold CERN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 256.67 million shares or 0.15% more from 256.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ww Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Apg Asset Nv accumulated 353,856 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). 5,500 were accumulated by Carret Asset Ltd Liability Company. Blume Capital reported 1,180 shares. Cibc World Markets holds 74,358 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Co Of America has 0.01% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.03% or 2,406 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 657,841 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Guggenheim Capital Ltd has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Redmond Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 1.14% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Cambridge Inc stated it has 35,340 shares. Ironwood Counsel Limited Co reported 0.12% stake. 15,751 were reported by Strs Ohio. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN).

