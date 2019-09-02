Endeavour Capital Advisors Decreased Holding in Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) by $3.36 Million; Everest Re Group LTD (RE) Holder Clear Harbor Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding by $582,435 as Shares Rose

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) by 10.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 2,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% . The institutional investor held 22,365 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.83M, down from 25,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Everest Re Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $235.88. About 621,832 shares traded or 125.89% up from the average. Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has risen 10.24% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical RE News: 11/04/2018 – Everest Re Group Sees $100M in Estimated Catastrophe Loss Estimate for 1Q; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q Rev $1.75B; 11/04/2018 – Everest Re Group Announces Catastrophe Loss Estimate for First Quarter 2018; 30/05/2018 – Everest Insurance® Announces ZERO® 2.0 Release; 16/05/2018 – Everest Re Group Announces Dividend; 16/03/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Everest Re Group, Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries; 19/03/2018 – Everest Re Says It Will Invest in Hudson Structured’s New Fund; 11/04/2018 – EVEREST RE SEES 1Q NET CATASTROPHE LOSSES $100M; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q EPS $5.11; 30/05/2018 – Everest lnsurance® Announces ZERO® 2.0 Release

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold 210,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The hedge fund held 295,864 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 506,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $15.71. About 841,984 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.96%; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Investments Expands Leadership Team; Announces Hire of Eric Field as CEO; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Names Eric Field as CEO of Umpqua Investments Subsidiary; 16/04/2018 – Umpqua Bank Promotes Tory Nixon to SEVP, Chief Banking Officer to Advance Human-Digital Banking Strategy; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q Net $77.7M; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM; REPORTS HIRE OF ERI; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C, EST. 28C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Umpqua Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMPQ); 20/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82M and $493.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 17,103 shares to 17,503 shares, valued at $338,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 35,403 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,431 shares, and has risen its stake in Spirit Mta Reit.

More notable recent Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Ennis, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:EBF) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Analysts await Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.33 earnings per share, down 18.58% or $0.76 from last year’s $4.09 per share. RE’s profit will be $137.76M for 17.71 P/E if the $3.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.85 actual earnings per share reported by Everest Re Group, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.58% negative EPS growth.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $370,389 activity. $249,234 worth of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) was bought by GRAF JOHN A on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold RE shares while 130 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 34.75 million shares or 10.20% less from 38.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) for 1,428 shares. 14,531 were accumulated by Fjarde Ap. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 279,432 shares. Advsr Asset Incorporated holds 0.01% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) or 1,603 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com invested in 0.01% or 186,955 shares. Btim Corp owns 7,760 shares. Paragon Capital invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Com reported 1,539 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Fifth Third Fincl Bank invested in 276 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.05% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Aqr Capital Lc holds 1.25 million shares. Lowe Brockenbrough Communications Inc, a Virginia-based fund reported 4,708 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Epoch Invest Ptnrs Inc holds 111,368 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 7.32% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.41 per share. UMPQ’s profit will be $83.67 million for 10.34 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Umpqua Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kony Acquires Innovation Subsidiary of Umpqua Holdings – GlobeNewswire” on October 22, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Umpqua Holdings: Priced For Recession With A 5.45% Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on September 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) Misses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14 million and $569.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 32,840 shares to 289,046 shares, valued at $15.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Midwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 45,434 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Qcr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:QCRH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold UMPQ shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na holds 163,438 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cim Invest Mangement Incorporated reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). 54,160 were reported by Raymond James Fin Services Advsr. Mariner has 13,212 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 117,727 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. Camarda Advisors Ltd Llc has 34 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt has 22,930 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0% or 35,709 shares in its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Ims Mngmt stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems accumulated 38,821 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 94,710 shares. Stieven Capital Advisors Ltd Partnership stated it has 381,800 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn Incorporated owns 65,112 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of invested 0% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ).