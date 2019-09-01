Endeavour Capital Advisors Boosted Stake in Qcr Holdings (QCRH) by $2.02 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Nomura Holdings Lowered Its Huntington Ingalls Industrie (HII) Position by $10.86 Million

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Qcr Holdings Inc (QCRH) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 61,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.96% . The hedge fund held 681,035 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.10M, up from 619,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Qcr Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $557.18M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $35.31. About 16,997 shares traded. QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) has declined 12.55% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical QCRH News: 18/04/2018 – Correct: QCR Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 20/03/2018 – QCR Holdings: In First Full Yr After Bates Merger, 2019, Transaction Expected to Be 0.3% Accretive to EPS Excluding the Impact of Future Consideration; 18/04/2018 – QCR Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 18/04/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS INC – MERGER AGREEMENT HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH COMPANIES; 19/04/2018 – DJ QCR Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QCRH); 19/04/2018 – QCR Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – QCR Holdings Will Continue to Operate SFC Bank Retaining Its Separate Charter and Brand Within the Springfield, Missouri, Market; 22/03/2018 – QCR Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – QCR Holdings 1Q EPS 74c; 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Management LLC Exits Position in QCR

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industrie (HII) by 51.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 51,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The institutional investor held 49,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.37M, down from 100,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Industrie for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $209. About 159,525 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 03/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Celebrates First Meal Aboard Submarine Indiana; 16/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES INC – CONTRACT INCLUDES 4 OPTION YEARS WITH POTENTIAL CONTRACT VALUE OF $181.4 MLN IF OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q Rev $1.87B; 06/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES NEW DIRECTOR OF EDUCATION FOR THE APPRENTICE SCHOOL AT NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING; 30/04/2018 – VIDEO RELEASE–Aircraft Carrier John F. Kennedy Reaches 75 Percent Structural Completion; 06/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Director of Education For The Apprentice School at Newport News Ship; 30/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President of Contracts and Pricing at Newport News Shipbuilding; 10/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Partners with 3D Systems to Accelerate Adoption of 3-D Printing in Naval Shipbuild; 10/05/2018 – 3D Systems and Huntington Ingalls Industries Partner to Transform U.S. Navy Shipbuilding; 25/05/2018 – VIDEO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Completes Initial Sea Trials of Virginia-Class Submarine Indiana (SSN 789)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold HII shares while 126 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 34.59 million shares or 5.59% less from 36.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) by 115,863 shares to 165,863 shares, valued at $11.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.92 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.97 million shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.95, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold QCRH shares while 22 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 9.13 million shares or 1.54% more from 8.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.