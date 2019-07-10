Endeavour Capital Advisors Boosted Qcr Holdings (QCRH) Holding; Jackson Square Partners Continues to Hold Stake in New York Times Co Cl A Isin #Us6501111073 (NYT)

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased its stake in New York Times Co Cl A Isin #Us6501111073 (NYT) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc bought 547,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 12.58 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $413.20M, up from 12.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co Cl A Isin #Us6501111073 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $34.23. About 403,931 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 48.81% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Weinstein reporting earns Pulitzer Prize for New York Times, New Yorker; 02/05/2018 – Contests: The Ninth Annual New York Times Summer Reading Contest; 03/05/2018 – New York Times Co. Reports Revenue Growth as Digital Subscriptions Rise; 06/03/2018 – Gary Cohn Is Resigning From The White House, According To New York Times — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES 1Q REV. $413.9M, EST. $408.0M; 10/04/2018 – HarperCollins Publishers Acquires World Rights for Six New Books From #1 NY Times Bestselling Author Daniel Silva; 16/04/2018 – Alert: The New York Times won 3 Pulitzers, sharing the public; 20/03/2018 – lens: Looking at the Paralympics With a New York Times Photographer; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Startup culture emerges from Greek economy woes; 09/04/2018 – #WVTM13: BREAKING: Federal agents have seized documents from Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, accord…

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Qcr Holdings Inc (QCRH) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 61,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.09% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 681,035 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.10M, up from 619,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Qcr Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $530.90M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $33.69. About 2,031 shares traded. QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) has declined 27.32% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.75% the S&P500. Some Historical QCRH News: 20/03/2018 – QCR Holdings: In First Full Yr After Bates Merger, 2019, Transaction Expected to Be 0.3% Accretive to EPS Excluding the Impact of Future Consideration; 18/04/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS – EXCLUDING ONE-TIME MERGER-RELATED EXPENSES, QCR HOLDINGS EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ABOUT 8% ACCRETIVE TO EPS IN 2019; 22/03/2018 – QCR Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS INC – IN FIRST FULL YEAR AFTER MERGER, 2019, TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE 0.3% ACCRETIVE TO EPS EXCLUDING IMPACT OF FUTURE CONSIDERATION; 18/04/2018 – QCR Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 19/04/2018 – QCR Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – QCR Holdings 1Q EPS 74c; 18/04/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS INC – QCR HOLDINGS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE SFC BANK RETAINING ITS SEPARATE CHARTER AND BRAND WITHIN SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI MARKET; 18/04/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS INC – MERGER AGREEMENT HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH COMPANIES; 24/05/2018 – QCR Holdings, Inc. Welcomes New Director Mary Kay Bates and Announces a Cash Div of $0.06 Per Shr

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14 million and $569.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 31,955 shares to 193,960 shares, valued at $23.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 20,229 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05M shares, and cut its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $13,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.95, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold QCRH shares while 22 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 9.13 million shares or 1.54% more from 8.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Financial Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH). Exchange Mgmt holds 0.17% of its portfolio in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) for 18,250 shares. Endicott Mngmt invested 14.3% of its portfolio in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH). Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) for 50,233 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 1,088 shares. Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us has 55,308 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Mngmt owns 0% invested in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) for 74,973 shares. Mairs invested 0.05% of its portfolio in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH). Monarch Prtn Asset Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 16,689 shares. Jacobs Asset Mgmt Lc has 352,756 shares for 2.37% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 4,026 shares. Stifel Corporation accumulated 144,943 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ejf Capital Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH). 7,596 are held by Parametric Portfolio Associate. Zebra Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH).

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97 billion and $18.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cars Com Inc Com by 920,923 shares to 3.74 million shares, valued at $85.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tripadvisor Inc Com Usd0.001 (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 1.70M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.55 million shares, and cut its stake in Lendingtree Inc New Com Usd0.01 (NASDAQ:TREE).