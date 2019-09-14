Endeavour Capital Advisors Boosted Its Stake in Old Line Bancshares (OLBK) by $2.61 Million as Stock Rose; Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Share Value Rose While Granite Investment Partners Has Raised Its Holding

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (OLBK) by 89.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 100,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.05% . The hedge fund held 212,481 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.65M, up from 112,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Old Line Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $510.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 109,206 shares traded or 23.93% up from the average. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) has declined 17.86% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.86% the S&P500. Some Historical OLBK News: 17/04/2018 – SNB Rewinds Currency Clock as Old Line in Sand Neared (Correct); 26/04/2018 – Old Line Bank Adds Montgomery County Lending Expert to Growing Team; 16/04/2018 News On Bay Bancorp Inc. (BYBK) Now Under OLBK

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 13,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 169,751 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.13M, up from 156,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $136.44. About 2.22 million shares traded or 22.76% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14M and $675.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fgl Hldgs by 139,380 shares to 872,477 shares, valued at $7.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) by 197,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.97M shares, and cut its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 8 investors sold OLBK shares while 19 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 8.56 million shares or 0.49% more from 8.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Monarch Prns Asset Limited Liability Com reported 28,105 shares. 9,082 were accumulated by Horizon Invests Limited Liability Co. 30,887 are held by California Employees Retirement. Victory Capital Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Catalyst Advsrs Lc invested in 0% or 100 shares. Raymond James And Associate stated it has 12,354 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) for 1,366 shares. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership reported 39,041 shares. Blackrock has 0% invested in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) for 916,954 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 96,498 shares stake. Rmb Mgmt Lc reported 0.38% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). 3,893 were reported by Citigroup Inc. Deroy And Devereaux Private Investment Counsel accumulated 355,249 shares. Renaissance Lc holds 403,040 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wms Prtn Limited Company holds 0.1% or 15,341 shares.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06 million and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Champions Oncology Inc by 90,026 shares to 102,501 shares, valued at $803,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Egain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 144,358 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,259 shares, and cut its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HALO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Sun Life Fin Inc owns 0.01% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 337 shares. Cordasco Financial invested in 39 shares. Element Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 17,745 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Salem Invest Counselors owns 0.08% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 6,455 shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mngmt has 52,311 shares for 2.56% of their portfolio. Lifeplan Finance Grp Inc has 30 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 342,978 shares. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The accumulated 58,588 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Van Eck Assocs stated it has 10,005 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares owns 2,491 shares. Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Com Mi Adv has 0.7% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 12,150 shares. Gideon Advsr reported 8,366 shares stake. Toronto Dominion State Bank invested in 0.02% or 330,029 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).