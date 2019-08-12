Endeavour Capital Advisors Boosted Its Qcr Holdings (QCRH) Stake by $2.02 Million; Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Holding in Corning (GLW) Has Increased by $1.34 Million as Stock Declined

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Qcr Holdings Inc (QCRH) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 61,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.96% . The hedge fund held 681,035 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.10M, up from 619,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Qcr Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $568.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $36.05. About 26,873 shares traded. QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) has declined 12.55% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical QCRH News: 24/05/2018 – QCR Holdings, Inc. Welcomes New Director Mary Kay Bates and Announces a Cash Div of $0.06 Per Shr; 18/04/2018 – QCR Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 19/04/2018 – QCR Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – QCR Holdings, Inc. Welcomes New Director Mary Kay Bates and Announces a Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share; 20/03/2018 QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Plans To Acquire The Bates Companies; 20/03/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS INC – IN FIRST FULL YEAR AFTER MERGER, 2019, TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE 0.3% ACCRETIVE TO EPS EXCLUDING IMPACT OF FUTURE CONSIDERATION; 18/04/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS – EXCLUDING ONE-TIME MERGER-RELATED EXPENSES, QCR HOLDINGS EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ABOUT 8% ACCRETIVE TO EPS IN 2019; 18/04/2018 – QCR Holdings 1Q EPS 74c; 20/03/2018 – QCR Holdings: Bates Transaction Expected to Close Late in 2Q or Early 3Q of 2018; 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Management LLC Exits Position in QCR

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 1629.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 40,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 43,239 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $27.71. About 3.17M shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 13/03/2018 – Corning to Showcase Industry Leadership at 2018 Optical Networking and Communication Conference; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Corning to Construct High-Volume Manufacturing Facility for Valor Glass; 26/04/2018 – CORNING INC GLW.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18/SHR; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SEGMENT GAAP NET SALES WERE $886 MLN VS $818 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 27/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Corning’s New Yen Denominated Unsecured Notes; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 And Mig 1 To Corning Csd, Ny’s 2018 Go Bonds And Bans; 06/03/2018 – CORNING INC – AUO WILL RENT ROOF SPACE FROM CO, SELL ELECTRICITY GENERATED BY SOLAR PANELS TO TAIWAN POWER CO; 24/04/2018 – Corning on Track to Reach $11 Billion in 2018 Sales; 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Loss $589M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold GLW shares while 305 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 538.21 million shares or 3.13% less from 555.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Limited Liability Co reported 0.06% stake. First Comml Bank Of Newtown accumulated 63,369 shares. Dnb Asset As holds 89,310 shares. First City Capital Management owns 0.47% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 19,600 shares. Adirondack Tru invested 0.07% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Merian Glob Investors (Uk) reported 1,800 shares stake. Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.06% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Lord Abbett & Ltd Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1.84 million shares. Cadence Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.14% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Brinker Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Moreover, Qci Asset Mngmt Ny has 1.13% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Polar Ltd Liability Partnership owns 555,172 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0.01% or 60,356 shares in its portfolio. Hussman Strategic Advsr Inc owns 3,000 shares. Parsec Financial Mngmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $7.54 million activity.

More notable recent Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Corning Announces Quarterly Dividend and New $5 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Tech Stocks That Are Still Worth Your Time (And Money) – Investorplace.com” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Corning off 9.5% following in-line quarter – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Corning Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Caterpillar, CenturyLink, Chesapeake Energy, Ciena, Corning, Dollar General, GreenSky, Hertz, Inogen, Lyft, Roku, 3D Systems and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14 million and $569.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 85,158 shares to 187,935 shares, valued at $24.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 20,229 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05M shares, and cut its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Since April 18, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $13,060 activity.