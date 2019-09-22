Endeavour Capital Advisors Boosted Its Connectone Bancorp New (CNOB) Holding; 4 Bullish Analysts Covering Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI)

Among 5 analysts covering Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Motorola Solutions has $19500 highest and $13600 lowest target. $169’s average target is 1.68% above currents $166.21 stock price. Motorola Solutions had 11 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Deutsche Bank. Citigroup maintained the shares of MSI in report on Friday, April 5 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, August 2. The stock of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Citigroup. As per Friday, September 6, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. See Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) latest ratings:

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased Connectone Bancorp Inc New (CNOB) stake by 5.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc acquired 44,685 shares as Connectone Bancorp Inc New (CNOB)’s stock rose 1.60%. The Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc holds 832,946 shares with $18.88M value, up from 788,261 last quarter. Connectone Bancorp Inc New now has $791.55 million valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $22.39. About 131,942 shares traded or 2.48% up from the average. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) has declined 7.64% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CNOB News: 22/04/2018 – DJ ConnectOne Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNOB); 17/04/2018 – In Celebration of World Book Day, AmazonCrossing Aims to Connect One Million Readers with Kindle Books in Translation; 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q EPS 13c; 06/03/2018 ConnectOne Banc Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Mar. 13-14; 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $38.1M; 13/03/2018 – ConnectOne Banc at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa. The company has market cap of $27.68 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Products and Services. It has a 28.14 P/E ratio. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.01 billion activity. BROWN GREGORY Q also sold $46.79 million worth of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) on Thursday, August 8. Shares for $961.58M were sold by Silver Lake (Offshore) AIV GP IV – Ltd. on Thursday, September 5.

The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $166.21. About 964,270 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 23/04/2018 – Victorian Emergency Services Extend Investment in Advanced, Mission-Critical Communications; 10/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $74; 07/03/2018 – AVIGILON COMMENTS ON PURCHASE BY MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AUSTRALIA – WILL EXPAND AND UPGRADE RADIO NETWORK SERVING VICTORIA POLICE, AMBULANCE VICTORIA AND METROPOLITAN FIRE BRIGADE; 08/03/2018 – ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Avigilon Shareholders Vote in Favour of Proposed Plan of Arrangement with Motorola Solutions; 20/04/2018 – DJ Motorola Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSI); 10/05/2018 – RadioResource: Germany’s Brandenburg State Selects Motorola TETRA Radios; 24/04/2018 – Collahuasi Mine Aims to Be 100% Safe; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS RAISES FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND EARNINGS VIEW; 28/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – SCOTT WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE ON COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNTIL ITS 2019 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS IF RE-ELECTED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 40 investors sold Motorola Solutions, Inc. shares while 166 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 143.02 million shares or 4.53% more from 136.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiera invested in 0% or 6,668 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 1.29M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Savant Cap Ltd Company accumulated 3,179 shares. Iat Reinsurance invested in 0.65% or 24,750 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments has 0.03% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 22,191 shares. 52,600 are owned by Omers Administration. Highstreet Asset Mgmt owns 1,137 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Personal Fin Services reported 0% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). 350 are owned by Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 117,006 shares. Manchester Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.04% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Strs Ohio reported 16,321 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The New York-based M&T Retail Bank Corp has invested 0.02% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) or 145 shares.

