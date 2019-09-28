Endeavour Capital Advisors Boosted Bank Amer (BAC) Holding; Astrotech (ASTC) Shorts Raised By 6.09%

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 337.02% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc acquired 184,726 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc holds 239,538 shares with $6.95M value, up from 54,812 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $273.20B valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 39.87M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 19/03/2018 – New York Post: Merrill Lynch whistleblowers get $88 million; 19/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan warn their clients that Apple’s iPhone sales may come in below expectations; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Convertible Bond Sales Drop 8.7% in 2018, BofA Leads; 21/03/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO BROADLY PULL BACK FROM CERTAIN MARGIN LENDING; 13/03/2018 – eFinancial JP: Bank of America lost two of its most senior equity derivatives traders; 25/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS ALL DIRECTORS ELECTED IN ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Audentes Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – BofA European boss to step down; 20/04/2018 – U.S. banks push mortgage apps as home lending slows

Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) had an increase of 6.09% in short interest. ASTC’s SI was 92,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 6.09% from 87,000 shares previously. With 10,800 avg volume, 9 days are for Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC)’s short sellers to cover ASTC’s short positions. The SI to Astrotech Corporation’s float is 2.9%. The stock increased 3.72% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.95. About 14,347 shares traded. Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) has declined 21.34% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.34% the S&P500.

More notable recent Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Astrotech Corporation’s (NASDAQ:ASTC) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on September 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Astrotech Reports Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on September 28, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Astrotech Launches a New Subsidiary and a New Line of Products – Business Wire” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could The Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $11.26 million. It operates through two divisions, Astro Scientific and Astral. It currently has negative earnings. The Astro Scientific segment develops, makes, and sells chemical analyzers for use in the airport security, military, breath analysis markets, including MMS-1000, a small and low-power desktop analyzer designed for the laboratory market; and OEM-1000, an original equipment maker component that drives the MMS-1000.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bank of America has $37 highest and $2900 lowest target. $32.10’s average target is 9.37% above currents $29.35 stock price. Bank of America had 11 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, September 6, the company rating was downgraded by Wood. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Jefferies. BMO Capital Markets maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Wednesday, April 17. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $37 target. As per Friday, July 26, the company rating was upgraded by Wood. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, September 17 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old Dominion Capital Mngmt invested in 0.53% or 52,748 shares. Numerixs Investment Technologies Incorporated has invested 1.44% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Private Tru Na invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Alethea Cap Limited has 20,300 shares. Utd Fire Gru Incorporated has 140,000 shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. 41,367 are held by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt Incorporated. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora stated it has 0.99% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank reported 23,909 shares. Meridian Invest Counsel stated it has 3.04% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ellington Mngmt Gru Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pitcairn holds 190,802 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 432,666 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc owns 112,133 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.62% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 255,533 shares. Ipswich Investment Management Communications Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 10,176 shares.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bank of America Burns Savers, But Investors May Like BAC Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bank of America Stock Benefits From Share Buyback Program – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy Bank of America Stock Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Should Investors Buy Bank of America Stock? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 06, 2019.