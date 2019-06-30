Endava plc (DAVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) and DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) compete against each other in the Business Software & Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endava plc 29 0.00 N/A 0.44 76.80 DocuSign Inc. 51 11.38 N/A -2.87 0.00

Table 1 highlights Endava plc and DocuSign Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Endava plc and DocuSign Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endava plc 0.00% 0% 0% DocuSign Inc. 0.00% -93.1% -33.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Endava plc are 2.3 and 2.3. Competitively, DocuSign Inc. has 1.9 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Endava plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DocuSign Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Endava plc and DocuSign Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Endava plc 0 1 0 2.00 DocuSign Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Endava plc’s downside potential is -8.05% at a $37 average target price. On the other hand, DocuSign Inc.’s potential upside is 18.69% and its average target price is $59. The results provided earlier shows that DocuSign Inc. appears more favorable than Endava plc, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 53.4% of Endava plc shares are held by institutional investors while 79.5% of DocuSign Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.68% of Endava plc’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.8% of DocuSign Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Endava plc 4.23% 20.89% 43.73% 41.09% 0% 39.92% DocuSign Inc. 0.15% -3.16% 0.04% 20.8% 21.45% 33.91%

For the past year Endava plc was more bullish than DocuSign Inc.

Summary

Endava plc beats on 6 of the 9 factors DocuSign Inc.

Endava plc provides IT service to finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, telecommunications, media, and technology industries in the United Kingdom. It offers architecture solutions; AI and Intelligent Automation, bots and natural language interfaces, and Robotic Process Automation; software engineering; testing solutions; cloud services; and application management services. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

DocuSign, Inc. provides cloud based transaction products and services in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It serves large enterprises, sole proprietorships, small- to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company was 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.