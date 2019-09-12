Endava plc (DAVA) Reaches $38.77 After 4.00% Up Move; 18 Bullish Analysts Covering Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

The stock of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.46% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $38.77. About 87,309 shares traded or 24.15% up from the average. Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) has risen 59.14% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 59.14% the S&P500.The move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $2.10B company. It was reported on Sep, 12 by Barchart.com. We have $40.32 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:DAVA worth $84.16M more.

Among 22 analysts covering Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Broadcom has $350 highest and $26000 lowest target. $312.82's average target is 4.07% above currents $300.58 stock price.

More notable recent Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Investors Paying Above The Intrinsic Value? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Worry About Endava plc’s (NYSE:DAVA) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Endava Announces Date for Q4 FY2019 and FY2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Baron Funds’ Top 5 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA): A Fundamentally Attractive Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 10.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.2 per share. DAVA’s profit will be $11.94M for 44.06 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Endava plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.00% negative EPS growth.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. The company has market cap of $2.10 billion. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas. It has a 92.53 P/E ratio.

More notable recent Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Broadcom (AVGO) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Broadcom (AVGO) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/12/2019: ORCL, AVGO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Broadcom Puts Pop Ahead of Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

The stock increased 0.86% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $300.58. About 2.58M shares traded or 0.55% up from the average. Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) has risen 28.78% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AVGO News: 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O – ALL OF BROADCOM’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES ARE ALSO DISQUALIFIED FROM STANDING FOR ELECTION AS DIRECTORS OF QUALCOMM; 09/03/2018 – Intel Has Considered Broadcom Bid If Qualcomm Deal Goes Through: Report — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMMITTEE ON FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN UNITED STATES HAS ASKED BROADCOM LTD AVGO.O TO SUBMIT NOTICE ON REDOMICILING TO U.S; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom: Acquisition of Qualcomm Remains Conditioned on Redomiciliation; 09/03/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS QUALCOMM/BROADCOM IS A UNIQUE SITUATION: CNBC; 14/03/2018 – Singapore-based Broadcom Ltd is planning to scrap its bid for Qualcomm Inc, after U.S; 06/03/2018 – Government Calls Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm a National Security Risk; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Withdraws Bid for Qualcomm, Ending Monthslong Maneuvering; 16/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 bln NXP takeover; 07/03/2018 – Phone Scoop: Broadcom Says It Will Invest $1.5B In US to Win Qualcomm: Looking to assuage fears in the U.S. government,

Broadcom Limited designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $119.65 billion. It focuses on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. It has a 40.12 P/E ratio. The firm operates through four divisions: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.2 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 1 investors sold Broadcom Inc. shares while 3 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 118,407 shares or 17.62% more from 100,667 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.07% in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO). Wagner Bowman Management Corporation stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO). Cibc Mkts accumulated 115,129 shares. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).