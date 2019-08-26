Endava plc (DAVA) Reaches $38.01 After 3.00% Up Move; Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Shorts Up By 13.67%

Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) had an increase of 13.67% in short interest. KIN’s SI was 1.04M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 13.67% from 918,500 shares previously. With 176,200 avg volume, 6 days are for Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN)’s short sellers to cover KIN’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.05. About 134,890 shares traded. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) has declined 49.10% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.10% the S&P500. Some Historical KIN News: 07/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES INC – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION’S CENTER FOR VETERINARY MEDICINE APPROVED MIRATAZ FOR MANAGEMENT OF WEIGHT LOSS IN CATS; 24/04/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES – GOT RESPONSE FROM FDA FOR CHEMISTRY, MANUFACTURING, & CONTROLS TECHNICAL SECTION FOR ZIMETA IV FOR CONTROL OF FEVER IN HORSES; 23/04/2018 DJ Kindred Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KIN); 07/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Receives FDA Approval of Mirataz™ (mirtazapine transdermal ointment) for the Management of Weight Loss in Cats; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences: FDA Has No Additional Questions or Requests for Regarding Submission; 24/04/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCESINC – FDA HAS NO ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS OR REQUESTS REGARDING SUBMISSION OF TECHNICAL SECTION FOR ZIMETA IV; 07/05/2018 – FDA approves Kindred’s weight-loss ointment for cats; 07/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES SAYS ENTERED INTO AT MARKET ISSUANCE SALES AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Receives FDA Approval Of Mirataz(TM) (mirtazapine Transdermal Ointment) For The Management Of Weight Loss In Cats; 07/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Receives FDA Approval of Mirataz™ (mirtazapine transdermal ointment) for the Management of Weight Loss in

The stock of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.65% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $38.01. About 73,938 shares traded. Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) has risen 59.14% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 59.14% the S&P500.The move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $2.06B company. It was reported on Aug, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $39.15 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:DAVA worth $61.86 million more.

Analysts await Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 15.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.2 per share. DAVA’s profit will be $12.48 million for 41.32 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Endava plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. The company has market cap of $2.06 billion. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas. It has a 90.72 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.86, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold Kindred Biosciences, Inc. shares while 12 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 24.90 million shares or 16.98% more from 21.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 0% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) or 11,659 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.22 million shares. Park West Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 2.71% or 6.74M shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 12,745 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins stated it has 70,590 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Geode Lc holds 395,943 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) owns 625 shares. United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Teton Advsr holds 0.02% or 17,000 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 860,064 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Alyeska Investment Gru L P has invested 0.05% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Fairpointe Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 10,000 shares. 1.97 million were accumulated by Blackrock Inc. Granahan Inv Management Incorporated Ma reported 710,790 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 1.14 million shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Kindred Biosciences has $25 highest and $1800 lowest target. $20.31’s average target is 188.09% above currents $7.05 stock price. Kindred Biosciences had 11 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Monday, March 4. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by H.C. Wainwright.