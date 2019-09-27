Endava plc (DAVA) Reaches $37.46 After 4.00% Down Move; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA)

Among 3 analysts covering Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ambarella has $6800 highest and $4500 lowest target. $57.67’s average target is -7.15% below currents $62.11 stock price. Ambarella had 5 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 30, the company rating was maintained by Roth Capital. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 30 with “Overweight”. Cowen & Co maintained Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) rating on Friday, August 30. Cowen & Co has “Outperform” rating and $6800 target. See Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) latest ratings:

30/08/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Rating: Neutral Old Target: $55.0000 New Target: $45.0000 Maintain

30/08/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Outperform Old Target: $54.0000 New Target: $68.0000 Maintain

30/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $52.0000 New Target: $60.0000 Maintain

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

The stock of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.76% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $37.46. About 158,634 shares traded or 121.30% up from the average. Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) has risen 59.14% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 59.14% the S&P500.The move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $2.03B company. It was reported on Sep, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $35.96 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:DAVA worth $81.28 million less.

The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $62.11. About 487,851 shares traded. Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has risen 30.38% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Ambarella Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBA); 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark O; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 2.1% Position in Ambarella; 02/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Reports Record Sales; 29/03/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Release New Product Catalog; 14/05/2018 – Ambarella’s VisLab Marks 20-Year Anniversary of MilleMiglia in Automatico; 17/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Reports Record Sales from the Release of New Product Catalog; 28/03/2018 – Ambarella Demonstrates Its Fully Autonomous Vehicle on Silicon Valley Roads; 21/03/2018 Ambarella to Webcast Analyst Day March 28; 17/05/2018 – Ambarella Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition video capture, sharing, and display worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.05 billion. The companyÂ’s system-on-a-chip creates integrated HD video processing, image processing, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s solutions enable the creation of video content for wearable sports cameras, automotive aftermarket cameras, and professional and consumer Internet Protocol (IP) security cameras, as well as cameras incorporated into unmanned aerial vehicles in the camera market; and manage IP video traffic, broadcast encoding and transcoding, and IP video delivery applications in the infrastructure market.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold Ambarella, Inc. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.47 million shares or 0.23% more from 23.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Fincl reported 38,991 shares. Advisory Services Network Limited Liability owns 869 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Balyasny Asset Mgmt stated it has 12,111 shares. Moreover, Weiss Multi has 0.09% invested in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). First Mercantile Trust stated it has 0.02% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Citigroup has 25,381 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability owns 380,000 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management accumulated 485,222 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co stated it has 0% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Advisory Rech accumulated 0.02% or 20,621 shares. State Street Corp reported 615,876 shares. 62,900 were accumulated by Product Prns Limited Com. Wasatch Advisors has invested 0.14% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. The company has market cap of $2.03 billion. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas. It has a 89.4 P/E ratio.