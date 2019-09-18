Endava plc (DAVA) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) is a company in the Business Software & Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Endava plc has 60% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 71.26% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Endava plc has 3.68% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 8.16% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Endava plc and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endava plc 0.00% 16.20% 11.10% Industry Average 11.56% 33.69% 7.68%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Endava plc and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Endava plc N/A 35 78.39 Industry Average 472.69M 4.09B 57.47

Endava plc has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher P/E ratio Endava plc is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Endava plc and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Endava plc 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 2.81 2.64

The potential upside of the rivals is 40.20%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Endava plc and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Endava plc -4.52% -11.9% 11.38% 58.12% 59.14% 53.21% Industry Average 2.27% 8.83% 20.30% 35.46% 51.17% 43.89%

For the past year Endava plc has stronger performance than Endava plc’s rivals.

Dividends

Endava plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Endava plc beats Endava plc’s rivals.

Endava plc provides IT service to finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, telecommunications, media, and technology industries in the United Kingdom. It offers architecture solutions; AI and Intelligent Automation, bots and natural language interfaces, and Robotic Process Automation; software engineering; testing solutions; cloud services; and application management services. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom.