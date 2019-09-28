Endava plc (DAVA) and EVO Payments Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) and EVO Payments Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Software & Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endava plc 38 1.73 9.36M 0.47 78.39 EVO Payments Inc. 29 2.86 31.74M -0.88 0.00

In table 1 we can see Endava plc and EVO Payments Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Endava plc and EVO Payments Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endava plc 24,794,701.99% 16.2% 11.1% EVO Payments Inc. 109,789,000.35% -50.2% -1.2%

Analyst Recommendations

Endava plc and EVO Payments Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Endava plc 0 1 0 2.00 EVO Payments Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Endava plc’s downside potential currently stands at -1.23% and an $37 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 60% of Endava plc shares and 96.9% of EVO Payments Inc. shares. Insiders held 3.68% of Endava plc shares. Comparatively, EVO Payments Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Endava plc -4.52% -11.9% 11.38% 58.12% 59.14% 53.21% EVO Payments Inc. 2.71% 5.21% 5.92% 24.53% 41.58% 26.15%

For the past year Endava plc has stronger performance than EVO Payments Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Endava plc beats EVO Payments Inc.

Endava plc provides IT service to finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, telecommunications, media, and technology industries in the United Kingdom. It offers architecture solutions; AI and Intelligent Automation, bots and natural language interfaces, and Robotic Process Automation; software engineering; testing solutions; cloud services; and application management services. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 525,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 900 million transactions in North America and approximately 1.7 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions. The company also offers processing capabilities for specific industries and provides merchants with recurring billing, multi-currency authorization, and settlement and cross-border processing. In addition, it provides other services that enable through technical integrations with third-party providers. EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an intermediary between merchants and card networks. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.