Encore Wire (WIRE) to pay $0.02 on Oct 18, 2019; Select Equity Group LP Trimmed Heico New (HEI) Position

Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) is expected to pay $0.02 on Oct 18, 2019. (NASDAQ:WIRE) shareholders before Oct 3, 2019 will receive the $0.02 dividend. Encore Wire Corp's current price of $53.66 translates into 0.04% yield. Encore Wire Corp's dividend has Oct 4, 2019 as record date. Aug 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $53.66. About 48,606 shares traded. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 17.60% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.60% the S&P500.

Select Equity Group Lp decreased Heico Corp New (HEI) stake by 9.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Select Equity Group Lp analyzed 139,428 shares as Heico Corp New (HEI)'s stock rose 32.47%. The Select Equity Group Lp holds 1.28 million shares with $121.10B value, down from 1.42 million last quarter. Heico Corp New now has $16.59B valuation. The stock increased 1.52% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $144.17. About 516,106 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 85.42% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold Encore Wire Corporation shares while 44 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 18.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 18.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbt Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 10,637 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board has 0.01% invested in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Pnc Fincl Serv Grp invested in 0% or 918 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,620 shares. Convergence Inv Prns Limited Liability Corporation invested in 3,521 shares. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). 8,208 are held by Voya Invest Management Ltd Llc. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability holds 10,538 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp reported 4,304 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Swiss Commercial Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). The California-based Hotchkis Wiley Capital Management Lc has invested 0.01% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Secor Capital Advsrs L P holds 6,422 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE).

More notable recent Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Atkore (ATKR) Rallies 46% YTD: What's Driving the Stock? – Nasdaq" on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Should You Care About Encore Wire Corporation's (NASDAQ:WIRE) Investment Potential? – Yahoo Finance" published on August 27, 2019

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wire and cable products for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.12 billion. The Company’s products include NM-B cable for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products. It has a 14.05 P/E ratio. The firm markets its products primarily through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesale electrical distributors.

Among 5 analysts covering Heico Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:HEI), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Heico Corporation Common Stock has $17000 highest and $11200 lowest target. $157.40’s average target is 9.18% above currents $144.17 stock price. Heico Corporation Common Stock had 8 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 30 by Canaccord Genuity. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, August 13 report. Credit Suisse maintained HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) on Thursday, August 29 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 30. On Thursday, August 29 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, August 29. UBS downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Tuesday, September 3 report.

Analysts await HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) to report earnings on December, 16. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 16.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.49 per share. HEI’s profit will be $65.61M for 63.23 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by HEICO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.39% negative EPS growth.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $298,300 activity. 963 shares valued at $99,516 were bought by Hildebrandt Mark H on Monday, June 10.

More notable recent HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "10 Stocks To Watch For August 27, 2019 – Benzinga" on August 27, 2019, also Fool.com published: "Niche Aerospace Manufacturer Heico Surpasses Earnings Estimates Again – Motley Fool" on August 29, 2019.

Select Equity Group Lp increased Welbilt Inc stake by 8.70 million shares to 11.08 million valued at $181.47 billion in 2019Q1. It also upped Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) stake by 4,057 shares and now owns 101,061 shares. National Vision Hldgs Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold HEI shares while 85 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 31.34 million shares or 3.50% less from 32.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Com Of Vermont holds 600 shares. Northern Trust Corporation stated it has 267,914 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co holds 0% or 3,263 shares. Moreover, Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.25% invested in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) for 12,564 shares. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc owns 4,701 shares. Texas-based Avalon Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Marsico Capital Mgmt holds 43,510 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated accumulated 3,242 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc holds 11,237 shares. M&T Bank holds 0% or 4,685 shares. Moreover, Blackrock Incorporated has 0.01% invested in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). State Street Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Lord Abbett & Co Limited Liability Corporation owns 681,741 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) or 3,304 shares. Riverbridge Prtn Llc owns 1.56 million shares.