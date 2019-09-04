Encore Wire (WIRE) to pay $0.02 on Oct 18, 2019; Quanex (NX) Has 1.28 Sentiment

Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) is expected to pay $0.02 on Oct 18, 2019. (NASDAQ:WIRE) shareholders before Oct 3, 2019 will receive the $0.02 dividend. Encore Wire Corp’s current price of $53.15 translates into 0.04% yield. Encore Wire Corp’s dividend has Oct 4, 2019 as record date. Aug 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $53.15. About 69,015 shares traded or 0.56% up from the average. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 17.60% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.60% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation Abdominal Stent Graft Systems; 08/05/2018 – KAV Encore® Nutritional Shakes power four-time world champ Leo Santa Cruz heading into rematch vs. Abner Mares; 09/03/2018 – Supergoop Gets Minority Investment From Encore Consumer; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – ENCORE lll HAS A POTENTIAL VALUE OF $17.5 BLN OVER 10-YEAR SPAN OF PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – Encore Wire Corporation Earnings Release and Conference Call Announcement; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX CITES UPDATED RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 ENCORE 601 TRIAL; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 42mm, REF 804-07-420 Product Us; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE-LF FOR LIVER FUNCTION WITH TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2019; 28/03/2018 – Encore Wire Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Quanex Corp (NX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.94, from 2.22 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 69 investment professionals increased or started new stock positions, while 54 sold and reduced stakes in Quanex Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 32.12 million shares, down from 32.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Quanex Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 44 Increased: 37 New Position: 32.

More notable recent Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Quanex Building Products Corporation’s (NYSE:NX) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Quanex Building Products to Participate in RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Manage To Avoid Quanex Building Products’s (NYSE:NX) 10% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Quanex Building Products Corporation’s (NYSE:NX) 1.7% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Quanex Building Products Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the window and door industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $558.43 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Engineered Products and International Extrusion. It currently has negative earnings. It offers flexible insulating glass spacers; extruded vinyl profiles; window and door screens; and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as solar panel sealants, wood flooring, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, hardware, conservatory roof components, kitchen and bath cabinet doors and components, solar edge tapes, and other products.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Quanex Building Products Corporation for 1.13 million shares. Cooke & Bieler Lp owns 2.20 million shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc has 0.28% invested in the company for 1.14 million shares. The Missouri-based Monetary Management Group Inc has invested 0.19% in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 599,231 shares.

The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $16.86. About 138,603 shares traded. Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) has risen 8.26% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NX News: 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Quanex Building

Analysts await Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) to report earnings on September, 5 after the close. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NX’s profit will be $11.92 million for 11.71 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Quanex Building Products Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 89.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold Encore Wire Corporation shares while 44 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 18.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 18.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 27,708 shares. Convergence Inv Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Moreover, Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Alps Advisors reported 0% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 8,086 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp stated it has 918 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gsa Capital Prns Llp invested in 0.02% or 4,304 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 21,186 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) for 8,256 shares. Dean Inv Assoc Ltd Liability holds 40,605 shares. Principal Fincl Gp Inc stated it has 173,905 shares. C M Bidwell stated it has 0.16% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Public Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.01% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Renaissance Ltd Llc accumulated 109,637 shares. First Mercantile Trust Com accumulated 3,593 shares.

More notable recent Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Atkore (ATKR) Rallies 46% YTD: What’s Driving the Stock? – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Care About Encore Wire Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:WIRE) Investment Potential? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Review: Is WeBull Worth Checking Out? – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Encore Wire CFO to retire in May – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Brazil Minerals, Inc. Advances Diamond & Gold Mining Operation – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.