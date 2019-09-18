Encore Wire (WIRE) to pay $0.02 on Oct 18, 2019; Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Brooks Macdonald Group PLC (LON:BRK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brooks Macdonald Group PLC has GBX 2490 highest and GBX 1945 lowest target. GBX 2245’s average target is 17.23% above currents GBX 1915 stock price. Brooks Macdonald Group PLC had 15 analyst reports since April 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Shore Capital maintained Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) rating on Wednesday, September 18. Shore Capital has “Buy” rating and GBX 2300 target. Peel Hunt maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 2490 target in Thursday, September 12 report. See Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) latest ratings:

Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) is expected to pay $0.02 on Oct 18, 2019. (NASDAQ:WIRE) shareholders before Oct 3, 2019 will receive the $0.02 dividend. Encore Wire Corp's current price of $59.98 translates into 0.03% yield. Encore Wire Corp's dividend has Oct 4, 2019 as record date. Aug 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $59.98. About 69,102 shares traded. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 17.60% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.60% the S&P500.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wire and cable products for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.25 billion. The Company’s products include NM-B cable for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products. It has a 15.71 P/E ratio. The firm markets its products primarily through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesale electrical distributors.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 16 investors sold Encore Wire Corporation shares while 47 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 18.80 million shares or 2.57% more from 18.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington Bankshares owns 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 47,682 shares. First Tru Advsr L P holds 67,187 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 32,411 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Goldman Sachs Group Inc stated it has 47,094 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 12,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. Principal Gru holds 0.01% or 177,858 shares in its portfolio. Everence Mgmt reported 3,540 shares stake. Bankshares Of Mellon Corporation accumulated 0% or 296,802 shares. Blackrock invested in 3.23M shares. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Td Asset Inc accumulated 18,800 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Rech reported 4,190 shares.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, charities, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company has market cap of 267.20 million GBP. It operates through four divisions: Investment Management, Financial Planning, Funds and Property Management, and International. It has a 45.92 P/E ratio. The firm also provides financial planning advice and employment benefits consultancy services to small and medium sized enterprises; and multi asset and specialist fund products to the retail sector, as well as property management services for private individuals, institutions, and property fund managers.