Encore Wire (WIRE) to pay $0.02 on Oct 18, 2019; Bronson Point Management Boosted Nucor (NUE) Stake By $3.30 Million

Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) is expected to pay $0.02 on Oct 18, 2019. (NASDAQ:WIRE) shareholders before Oct 3, 2019 will receive the $0.02 dividend. Encore Wire Corp's current price of $59.59 translates into 0.03% yield. Encore Wire Corp's dividend has Oct 4, 2019 as record date. Aug 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 3.24% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $59.59. About 97,736 shares traded or 36.15% up from the average. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 17.60% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.60% the S&P500.

Bronson Point Management Llc increased Nucor Corp (NUE) stake by 150% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bronson Point Management Llc acquired 60,000 shares as Nucor Corp (NUE)'s stock declined 2.63%. The Bronson Point Management Llc holds 100,000 shares with $5.51 million value, up from 40,000 last quarter. Nucor Corp now has $16.47B valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $53.69. About 2.21M shares traded or 4.18% up from the average. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Nucor (NYSE:NUE), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Nucor has $6600 highest and $5000 lowest target. $56.33’s average target is 4.92% above currents $53.69 stock price. Nucor had 8 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, June 17. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, August 27 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, May 31. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 4 by Goldman Sachs. On Wednesday, May 22 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”.

More notable recent Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nucor’s Long-Term Value – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Is Nucor looking to appoint an independent board chairman? – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “Steel Giant Nucor in 5 Charts – The Motley Fool” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Nucor CEO stepping down at the end of 2019, successor named – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Infrastructure Stocks to Watch Right Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 62 investors sold NUE shares while 227 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 228.71 million shares or 0.60% more from 227.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Corp holds 883,951 shares. 56,882 are held by Griffin Asset Mgmt. Kbc Gru Nv owns 0.13% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 303,100 shares. Monarch Cap Management invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 4.90 million shares. Bokf Na reported 8,668 shares stake. State Street Corporation holds 0.08% or 18.48 million shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp owns 367,946 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & invested in 0.02% or 64,400 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 82,694 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 30,175 shares. Boys Arnold And Incorporated, North Carolina-based fund reported 8,101 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.02% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Moreover, Davenport And Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 15,589 shares. Pinnacle Assoc accumulated 48,650 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 16 investors sold Encore Wire Corporation shares while 47 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 18.80 million shares or 2.57% more from 18.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Dallas Securities Inc owns 0.25% invested in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) for 4,875 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw And Communications Inc has 0% invested in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) for 5,650 shares. 12,100 are owned by Royal Savings Bank Of Canada. Guggenheim Limited Co invested in 4,270 shares. Hillsdale Mngmt has 0.19% invested in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Fund Mgmt owns 4,300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Private Ocean Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) for 75 shares. Frontier Cap Mgmt reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Legal And General Grp Incorporated Plc invested in 55,429 shares. 24,099 are owned by Barclays Public Limited Com. Paloma Prtn Mgmt has 4,603 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Ajo Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) for 16,469 shares. Strs Ohio holds 10,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Atria Invs Ltd Liability has 10,661 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wire and cable products for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.25 billion. The Company’s products include NM-B cable for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products. It has a 15.6 P/E ratio. The firm markets its products primarily through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesale electrical distributors.