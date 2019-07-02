Encore Wire (WIRE) to pay $0.02 on Jul 19, 2019; Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Lowered Its Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Stake

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) stake by 96.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 78,405 shares as Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL)’s stock rose 10.61%. The Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc holds 2,885 shares with $233,000 value, down from 81,290 last quarter. Te Connectivity Ltd now has $32.84B valuation. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $97.35. About 1.12M shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 5.44% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – FY DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $3.70 TO $3.76; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FY ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.52 TO $5.58; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Sales $14.5B-$14.7B; 03/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to showcase innovative data connectivity and sensor solutions at WCX18: World Congress Experience (SAE); 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cash Flow From Continuing Operating Activities $377M; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.39; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.52 TO $5.58; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.70 TO $3.76 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) is expected to pay $0.02 on Jul 19, 2019. (NASDAQ:WIRE) shareholders before Jul 3, 2019 will receive the $0.02 dividend. Encore Wire Corp’s current price of $56.99 translates into 0.04% yield. Encore Wire Corp’s dividend has Jul 5, 2019 as record date. May 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.71% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $56.99. About 86,504 shares traded or 6.74% up from the average. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 14.57% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.14% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 08/03/2018 – Encore Wire Announces Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Encore Wire Corporation Earnings Release and Conference Call Announcement; 09/04/2018 – ASGN’S ECS GETS $17.5B ENCORE III IDIQ CONTRACT VEHICLE BY DISA; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation Abdominal Stent Graft Systems; 01/05/2018 – ENCORE WIRE 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 67C (2 EST.); 15/03/2018 – ManTech Selected for Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Award; 27/04/2018 – WYNN CEO MATT MADDOX PROPOSES CALLING CASINO ‘ENCORE BOSTON HARBOR’; 08/05/2018 – KAV Encore® Nutritional Shakes power four-time world champ Leo Santa Cruz heading into rematch vs. Abner Mares; 09/03/2018 – Supergoop Gets Minority Investment From Encore Consumer; 09/04/2018 – ECS Awarded $17.5 Billion ENCORE lll IDIQ Contract Vehicle by DISA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold Encore Wire Corporation shares while 44 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 18.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 18.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Dean Associates Lc owns 40,605 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Co stated it has 0% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Gsa Partners Llp accumulated 4,304 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Corporation holds 917,640 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 41,609 are held by Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc. Ls Invest Lc reported 649 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 14,191 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) for 123,737 shares. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) for 12,413 shares. Savings Bank Of America De invested in 52,653 shares or 0% of the stock. Pinebridge Lp has 26,886 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 8,086 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Group Ltd Llc reported 8,371 shares stake.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wire and cable products for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.19 billion. The Company’s products include NM-B cable for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products. It has a 14.85 P/E ratio. The firm markets its products primarily through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesale electrical distributors.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) stake by 1,976 shares to 47,853 valued at $7.47 million in 2019Q1. It also upped United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX) stake by 7,503 shares and now owns 78,347 shares. Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) was raised too.

Analysts await TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.43 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.43 per share. TEL’s profit will be $482.35M for 17.02 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by TE Connectivity Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Il invested 0.1% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Veritable Limited Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 9,247 shares. Generation Invest Management Limited Liability Partnership owns 4.58 million shares. Guardian Life Of America owns 985 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Marathon Asset Llp has 380,214 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Lifeplan Gp Inc owns 0% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 25 shares. 16,171 were reported by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg reported 541,703 shares. First Financial Corporation In, a Indiana-based fund reported 205 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 0.1% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) or 190,000 shares. Front Barnett Associates Lc holds 0.76% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 58,236 shares. Macroview Investment Mngmt Llc has 21 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring Financial Bank holds 500 shares. Bp Public Limited Co reported 37,000 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.09% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 93,409 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.07 million activity. 12,908 shares valued at $1.07M were sold by MITTS HEATH A on Wednesday, February 6.