Encore Wire (WIRE) Stock Declined While First Dallas Securities Has Trimmed Position; Baxter International (BAX) Position Boosted by Calamos Wealth Management Llc

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Baxter International Inc (BAX) by 22.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 23,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 126,088 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.25M, up from 102,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Baxter International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $87.37. About 930,848 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 19/03/2018 – CareFusion Corporation vs Baxter International Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees Sales Growing 5% on Compounded Annual Basis at Constant Currency Rates From 2018 to 2023; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – BRENT BAXTER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International First-Quarter Profit Rises 43%; Lifts 2018 Guidance; 10/04/2018 – Transdermal Drug Delivery Billion Dollar Market Rising Expectations in Resurgent Biotech Sector; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: LOOKING AT ADVANCED SURGERY, MEDICAL MANAGEMENT; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.85 TO $2.93, EST. $2.78; 17/05/2018 – Baxter of California Further Explores a Life Lived True: The Evolving Cultural Movement in Los Angeles; 20/03/2018 – AFT IN PACT W/ BAXTER HEALTHCARE TO DIVEST NZ HOSPITAL PRODUCTS; 14/05/2018 – BAXTER: U.S. FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW SPECTRUM IQ INFUSION SYSTEM

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) by 62.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 12,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% . The institutional investor held 7,550 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $432,000, down from 20,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Encore Wire Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $53.87. About 36,041 shares traded. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 17.60% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.60% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 04/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Encore Wire, Wildhorse Resource Development, CTS, Del Taco Restaurants, Basic Energy Se; 30/04/2018 – Style Encore Named Top 10 New and Promising Franchises; 17/05/2018 – The Republican: Off the table: Wynn Resorts declines offers from MGM, Caesars to buy Encore Boston Harbor; 01/05/2018 – Encore Wire 1Q EPS 54c; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX CITES UPDATED RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 ENCORE 601 TRIAL; 19/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 09/04/2018 – ASGN’S ECS GETS $17.5B ENCORE III IDIQ CONTRACT VEHICLE BY DISA; 15/03/2018 – ManTech Selected for Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE lll Award; 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE-LF FOR LIVER FUNCTION WITH TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2019; 09/04/2018 – ECS GETS $17.5B ENCORE III IDIQ CONTRACT VEHICLE BY DISA

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87M and $700.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 9,559 shares to 5,572 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 63,591 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,001 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Kansas-based Nuance Limited Com has invested 1.27% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Us National Bank De has invested 0.08% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). M&T Natl Bank holds 77,766 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs reported 7,441 shares. Family Capital Trust Co reported 0.05% stake. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 6,014 shares. Blume Cap Mgmt holds 750 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Annex Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Company has 5,460 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc stated it has 63,749 shares. Stock Yards Bancshares And Com invested in 6,684 shares. 33,782 were reported by Parsons Capital Management Ri. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 1,500 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Private Tru Na holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 12,755 shares. Noesis Mangement Corp invested in 99,958 shares. Leavell Management Incorporated holds 13,429 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Biotech Brief: Global Cellulite Treatment Market Revenues Expanding at Impressive Rate – GlobeNewswire” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Baxter up 2% premarket on Q2 beat – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Baxter’s PrisMax OK’d in Canada – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

More notable recent Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Validea’s Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham – 8/4/2019 – Nasdaq” on August 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “X4 Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PURA â€“ Puration 2019 $4 Million Revenue Target On Track And Shareholders Are One Big Step Closer To Receiving Stock Dividend – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Option Care Health Receives Anticipated Nasdaq Notice – Business Wire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Introduces New, Exclusive Prime Student Benefit: Amazon Music Unlimited for Just $0.99 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

First Dallas Securities Inc, which manages about $186.05 million and $139.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 21,944 shares to 29,980 shares, valued at $2.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 24,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold WIRE shares while 44 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 18.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 18.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Trust Co holds 3,593 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Lc has 0% invested in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) for 8,256 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.02% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) or 32,209 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 4,938 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement invested in 0% or 40,963 shares. D E Shaw And holds 10,313 shares. Granite Investment Prns Ltd Liability Company has invested 1% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). United Svcs Automobile Association holds 84,251 shares. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0% invested in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 14,455 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated owns 0% invested in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) for 103,043 shares. Northern Tru holds 0.01% or 426,250 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Company owns 63,655 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 3,521 are held by Convergence Inv Prns Ltd Com.