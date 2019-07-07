Encore Wire (WIRE) Stake Held by Matarin Capital Management Llc; University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Has Increased Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Position by $985,306; Valuation Rose

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) by 41.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac bought 70,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 241,113 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53 million, up from 170,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $993.65M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $14.74. About 203,066 shares traded. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has declined 21.05% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DRNA News: 08/03/2018 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 90c; 23/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Goldfield, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, WesBanco, Carolina; 20/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Dicerna, Alnylam litigation settlement wrongly coded to American Lorain; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – SETTLEMENT EXCLUDES ANY AMOUNTS RECEIVED BY DICERNA FROM ITS EXISTING COLLABORATION WITH BOEHRINGER-INGELHEIM; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA REPORTS SETTLEMENT OF ALL LITIGATION WITH ALNYLAM; 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM REACHES SETTLEMENT PACT WITH DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS; 09/04/2018 – Dicerna Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRNA); 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – ALNYLAM WILL DISMISS ALL CLAIMS OF “TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION” & OTHER RELATED CLAIMS BROUGHT IN COURT AGAINST CO; 17/05/2018 – Dicerna Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) by 28.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc bought 30,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 138,244 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.91M, up from 107,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Encore Wire Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.84% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $57.65. About 59,368 shares traded. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 14.57% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.14% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 08/03/2018 – Encore Wire Announces Cash Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 04/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Encore Wire, Wildhorse Resource Development, CTS, Del Taco Restaurants, Basic Energy Se; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 42mm, REF 804-07-420 Product Us; 27/04/2018 – WYNN CEO MATT MADDOX PROPOSES CALLING CASINO ‘ENCORE BOSTON HARBOR’; 15/03/2018 – CACI Awarded Prime Position on $17.5 Billion Multiple-Award Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Contract; 21/03/2018 – TSB DEPLOYS INVESTIGATORS FOR INCIDENT ON WESTJET ENCORE FLIGHT; 27/04/2018 – Wynn Proposes Change To Name Of $2.5 Billion Boston Casino To Encore Boston Harbor — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE-NF FOR NASH FIBROSIS TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 17/05/2018 – The Republican: Off the table: Wynn Resorts declines offers from MGM, Caesars to buy Encore Boston Harbor

More notable recent Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dicerna prices follow-on common stock offering – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Strong Buy Biotech Stocks for the Second Half – Investorplace.com” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dicerna reports updated data for DCR-PHXC in PH1 and PH2 – Seeking Alpha” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Dicernaâ„¢ Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – Business Wire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dicerna to start clinical development of DCR-A1AT for liver disease – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $447.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S by 2,904 shares to 36,613 shares, valued at $4.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Godaddy Inc by 11,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,516 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.65, from 3.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold DRNA shares while 20 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 46.22 million shares or 51.46% less from 95.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 0% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Federated Investors Pa owns 287,961 shares. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.88 million shares. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 0.03% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Daiwa Secs Grp reported 399 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). 44,594 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,212 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc accumulated 26,290 shares. Acuta Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 2.29% or 328,825 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 128,877 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 11,177 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 18,857 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Dafna Mngmt Ltd has 123,314 shares.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $20.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold WIRE shares while 44 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 18.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 18.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heartland Advsrs owns 215,894 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Moreover, Frontier Cap Mngmt Com Ltd Llc has 0.43% invested in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) for 1.06 million shares. Rmb Cap Mngmt Lc reported 0.01% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Invesco Limited stated it has 0% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Dean stated it has 7,840 shares. American Century owns 108,014 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank owns 225 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 12,899 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 8,086 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Art Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,945 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.01% invested in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Jpmorgan Chase Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada owns 12,151 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 8,256 shares in its portfolio.

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 100,808 shares to 10,552 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Science Applications Inte (NYSE:SAIC) by 4,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,962 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).