Encore Wire (WIRE) Stake Has Upped by Algert Global Llc; As Grubhub (GRUB) Stock Price Declined, Luxor Capital Group LP Decreased Position

Luxor Capital Group Lp decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 61.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp sold 700,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 441,804 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.69 million, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $57.86. About 1.67M shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 EBIT $242M-EBIT $262M; 10/05/2018 – Amazon, Google, Kount, Bank of America, GrubHub and PayPal Among Presenters at 2018 Mobile Payments Conference in Chicago; 24/04/2018 – GrubHub Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 22/04/2018 – DJ GrubHub Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRUB); 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon; 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 Rev $930M-$965M; 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB EXPANDS DELIVERY OFFERING TO 34 ADDED MARKETS NATIONWID; 17/05/2018 – GrubHub Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Algert Global Llc increased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) by 202.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc bought 12,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% . The hedge fund held 19,296 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, up from 6,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Encore Wire Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $52.13. About 60,652 shares traded. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 17.60% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.60% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 27/04/2018 – WYNN CEO MATT MADDOX PROPOSES CALLING CASINO ‘ENCORE BOSTON HARBOR’; 09/04/2018 – ECS GETS $17.5B ENCORE III IDIQ CONTRACT VEHICLE BY DISA; 07/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts to Participate in J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant and Leisure Management Access Forum at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas This Week; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 50mm, REF 804-07-500 Product Us; 15/03/2018 – ManTech Selected for Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE lll Award; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – NAMED PRIME CONTRACTOR UNDER DEFENSE INFORMATION SYSTEMS AGENCY ENCORE lll IDIQ AWARDS PROGRAM; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH SELECTED FOR DISA ENCORE III AWARD; 15/03/2018 – ManTech Selected for Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Award; 08/03/2018 – Encore Wire Presenting at Sidoti & Company’s Spring 2018 Conference; 21/05/2018 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals: Elucidating The Results Of The Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73 billion and $2.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4,000 shares to 16,400 shares, valued at $29.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 929,282 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.86M shares, and has risen its stake in Huya Inc.

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $175.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keane Group Inc by 103,844 shares to 15,527 shares, valued at $169,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zix Corp (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 51,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,366 shares, and cut its stake in Qad Inc (NASDAQ:QADA).