Encore Wire (WIRE) Shareholder Hodges Capital Management Decreased Its Stake; 3M Co (MMM) Holder Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Has Decreased Position as Stock Declined

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) by 44.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 160,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 202,195 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.57M, down from 362,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Encore Wire Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $55.57. About 37,120 shares traded. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 14.57% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.14% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 07/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts to Participate in J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant and Leisure Management Access Forum at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas This Week; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation Abdominal Stent Graft Systems; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 46mm, REF 804-07-460 Product Us; 01/05/2018 – Encore Wire 1Q EPS 54c; 30/04/2018 – Conatus Announces Completion of Enrollment in ENCORE-PH Phase 2b Clinical Trial of Emricasan in Patients with NASH Cirrhosis an; 01/05/2018 – ENCORE WIRE 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 67C (2 EST.); 15/03/2018 – ManTech Selected for Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Award; 09/04/2018 – ASGN’S ECS GETS $17.5B ENCORE III IDIQ CONTRACT VEHICLE BY DISA; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 50mm, REF 804-07-500 Product Us; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold 2,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 66,117 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.74 million, down from 68,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $165.69. About 2.39 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES INGE THULIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN MICHAEL ROMAN CEO; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – DURING THE QUARTER, CO RECORDED AN EXPENSE OF $217 MILLION, OR $0.36 PER SHARE, RELATED TO THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.75% by End-2Q vs 1.74% Prior (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M Names New CEO, Thulin To Become Executive Chair — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.20-$10.70; 12/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Survey); 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash; 05/03/2018 – 3M Michael Roman Appointed CEO

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $988.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 16,317 shares to 32,317 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enlink Midstream Llc Unit Rep (NYSE:ENLC) by 101,642 shares in the quarter, for a total of 374,106 shares, and has risen its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

Analysts await Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, up 16.28% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.86 per share. WIRE’s profit will be $21.05 million for 13.89 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Encore Wire Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold WIRE shares while 44 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 18.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 18.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd reported 58,090 shares. Everence Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 3,540 shares. Swiss Bancorporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) for 38,133 shares. Services Automobile Association stated it has 84,251 shares. D E Shaw Inc accumulated 10,313 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) or 14,455 shares. Comerica National Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) for 20,641 shares. Charles Schwab Investment reported 247,967 shares stake. Sterling Cap Mgmt Limited Co reported 3,531 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 32,209 shares. Keybank Association Oh invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Vanguard invested in 2.07 million shares or 0% of the stock. 27,027 were reported by Alliancebernstein L P. Arkansas-based Forest Hill Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.3% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv Partners Incorporated has invested 0% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE).

More notable recent Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Planemakers race for wide-body orders in Asia showdown – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Dicernaâ„¢ Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “GenTech Readies Launch of E-Commerce Platform, New Corporate Site Now Live – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Littelfuse to Release Second Quarter Financial Results on July 31, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. PAGE GREGORY R also bought $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, May 9. $3.22M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Bauman James L. The insider THULIN INGE G sold $2.66 million. $1.63 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis. The insider Vale Michael G. sold $1.77M. $942,450 worth of stock was sold by Gangestad Nicholas C on Thursday, February 7.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77B and $14.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 514,162 shares to 569,015 shares, valued at $137.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 EPS, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17B for 20.31 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Warren Buffett’s Market Indicator Exceeds 145% – GuruFocus.com” on July 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: Averting Catastrophe, but Nothing to Brag About – Investorplace.com” published on July 09, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “S&P 500 ekes out gain though profit worries weigh – StreetInsider.com” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Looking For 3M’s Growth With Michael Boyd (Podcast Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “3M Co. (MMM) and LG-Innotek Complete Patent License Agreement for 3M’s Metal Mesh Technology – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 13, 2019.