Encore Wire (WIRE) Reaches $57.33 After 4.00% Down Move; Natural Gas Services Group (NGS)’s Sentiment Is 1.33

The stock of Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.41% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.33. About 84,211 shares traded or 13.61% up from the average. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 17.60% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.60% the S&P500.

More notable recent Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Announces Initial Share Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Natural Gas Services Group Announces Its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Natural Gas Services announces $10M share repurchase program – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

The stock decreased 4.05% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $13.28. About 111,704 shares traded or 71.68% up from the average. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NGS) has declined 26.92% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NGS News: 15/03/2018 – Global NGS in Agrigenomics Market Anticipated to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2021, Reports BIS Research; 23/04/2018 – DIAXONHIT SA ALEHT.PA – IN 2018, TO SIGN NEW DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS TO OFFER PRODUCTS SUCH AS NGS; 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: ctDNA Dynamic Monitoring and Its Role of Prognosis in Stage II to IIIA NSCLC by NGS; 03/05/2018 – Tribal Leaders and United Mine Workers Call on Central Arizona Project Board to Show Good Faith in NGS Power Negotiations with; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The EndRAD Trial: Eliminating Total Body Irradiation (TBI) for NGS-MRD Negative Children, Adolescents, and; 23/04/2018 – DJ Natural Gas Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGS); 22/05/2018 – SomaGenics Launches Its RealSeq®-biofluids Kit and Advances Liquid Biopsy Development With New NIH Funding for cf-miRNA NGS Technology; 15/05/2018 – lnvivoscribe Releases the LymphoTrack Dx TRB Assay as CE-Marked IVD Kit, Completing the NGS Clonality Suite for the MiSeq Platform; 12/03/2018 – QIAGEN and Natera Partner to Develop Cutting-Edge Genetic Testing Assays for Use on QlAGEN’s GeneReader NGS System; 16/03/2018 – CMS FINALIZES NGS TESTS COVERAGE FOR ADVANCED CANCER PATIENTS

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $175.66 million. The firm rents small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional gas and oil production businesses, which include coal bed methane, gas shale, tight gas, and oil shales. It has a 221.33 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2,530 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 362,408 horsepower.

Spitfire Capital Llc holds 4.43% of its portfolio in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. for 256,581 shares. Oslo Asset Management As owns 1.00 million shares or 4.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc has 1.27% invested in the company for 300,425 shares. The Colorado-based Rk Capital Management Llc has invested 1.27% in the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co, a Missouri-based fund reported 91,236 shares.

Analysts await Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.03 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.02 per share. NGS’s profit will be $396,811 for 110.67 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wire and cable products for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.20 billion. The companyÂ’s products include NM-B cable, a non-metallic sheathed cable for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; UF-B cable, an underground feeder cable for conduct power underground to outside lighting and other applications remote from buildings; and SE Style cable, a service entrance cable. It has a 15.01 P/E ratio. It also offers THHN/THWN-2 and XHHW-2 cables for use as branch circuit, feeder, and service entrance conductors in commercial and industrial buildings and structures; USE-2 cables for use in aboveground or underground applications in listed raceways for branch circuit, feeder, and service entrance conductors; and tray cables for use as branch circuit or feeders for power, lighting, control, and signal circuits for direct installations in raceways and outdoor locations.