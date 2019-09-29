Encore Wire (WIRE) Holding Maintained by Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio; Yandex Nv (YNDX) Holder Somerset Capital Management Llp Trimmed Its Stake as Valuation Rose

Somerset Capital Management Llp decreased its stake in Yandex Nv (YNDX) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp sold 557,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 2.62M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $99.49M, down from 3.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Yandex Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 1.62M shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 26/05/2018 – YANDEX WOULD ONLY SELL SMALL STAKE IF IPO OF UBER JV HELD: RIA; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 25/04/2018 – Yandex Cash, Cash Equivalents and Term Deposits $1.66B as of March 31; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) by 45.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 6,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% . The institutional investor held 22,166 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30M, up from 15,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Encore Wire Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $56.64. About 56,850 shares traded. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 17.60% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.60% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE-NF FOR NASH FIBROSIS TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 08/03/2018 – Merkel Encore, U.S. Treasury Bond Watch: Week Ahead March 10-17; 05/03/2018 SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS – PHASE 2 ENCORE 601 PD-(L)1 REFRACTORY MELANOMA COHORT DATA AND MELANOMA REGISTRATION STRATEGY DISCLOSURE FORTHCOMING IN 2Q18; 26/04/2018 – Encore Wire Corporation Earnings Release and Conference Call Announcement; 19/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 19/04/2018 – DJ Encore Wire Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WIRE); 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 42mm, REF 804-07-420 Product Us; 01/05/2018 – ENCORE WIRE 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 67C (2 EST.); 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 38mm, REF 804-07-380 Product Us; 27/04/2018 – Wynn Proposes Change To Name Of $2.5 Billion Boston Casino To Encore Boston Harbor — MarketWatch

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $117.68M for 24.49 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Yandex NV (YNDX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “27 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Yandex Stock: How to Trade the High-Flying Google of Russia – Nasdaq” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alfa Bank restarts Yandex at Outperform, seeing 34% upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold WIRE shares while 47 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 18.80 million shares or 2.57% more from 18.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 22,166 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 21,992 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Federated Inc Pa has invested 0% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.01% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Bowling Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) for 4,136 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Dean Investment Associate Lc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) for 40,715 shares. Next Finance Gru Inc reported 0% stake. Dean Cap Management holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) for 7,840 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt owns 1,436 shares. Forest Hill Ltd Liability owns 73,651 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 7,109 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 7,800 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Syntal Prns Ltd Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). 205,695 are held by Heartland Inc.