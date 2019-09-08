Encore Wire (WIRE) Holder Granite Investment Partners Cut Position by $843,657; Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Shareholder Csu Producer Resources Lowered Holding by $960,500

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 14,801 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% . The institutional investor held 308,365 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.65 million, down from 323,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Encore Wire Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $54.4. About 50,200 shares traded. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 17.60% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.60% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 28/03/2018 – Encore Wire Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE 601 PD-(L)1 REFRACTORY NSCLC COHORT DATA EXPECTED 2Q18; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – NAMED PRIME CONTRACTOR UNDER DEFENSE INFORMATION SYSTEMS AGENCY ENCORE lll IDIQ AWARDS PROGRAM; 05/03/2018 SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS – PHASE 2 ENCORE 601 PD-(L)1 REFRACTORY MELANOMA COHORT DATA AND MELANOMA REGISTRATION STRATEGY DISCLOSURE FORTHCOMING IN 2Q18; 08/03/2018 – Merkel Encore, U.S. Treasury Bond Watch: Week Ahead March 10-17; 27/03/2018 – REVA Announces First Implant of the Fantom Encore Bioresorbable Scaffold in Switzerland; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH SELECTED FOR DISA ENCORE III AWARD; 08/03/2018 – Encore Wire Announces Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – KAV Encore® Nutritional Shakes power four-time world champ Leo Santa Cruz heading into rematch vs. Abner Mares; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS

Csu Producer Resources Inc decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 98.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csu Producer Resources Inc sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17,000, down from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csu Producer Resources Inc who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $80.75. About 2.29 million shares traded or 223.30% up from the average. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES TO BUY BOAT HOLDINGS FOR ABOUT $805M; 13/04/2018 – Polaris Hosted ‘RANGER Country™ USA’ Celebration for Pinedale, Wyoming With Help From Country Music Superstar Jake Owen; 11/04/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues 2018 Success with Victories in Eight UTV Classes at the Polaris RZR UTV World Championship & San Felipe 250; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries 1Q Net $55.7M; 09/05/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues Dominant 2018 Season Clinching Victories at VT Construction Silver State 300 Presented by Method Racing Wheels; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Swings to Profit; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Group Announces Treatment of First Patient in a Phase 2 Study of ADI-PEG 20 Plus Gemcitabine and Docetaxel for Soft Tis; 09/05/2018 – EICHER 4Q EARNINGS INCLUDE INR1.87B LOSS RELATED TO POLARIS JV; 14/05/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING 4Q TOTAL COSTS 6.24B RUPEES; 05/04/2018 – Class Action Lawsuit Seeks To Hold Polaris Responsible For Dangerous Design

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06M and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heritage Finl Corp Wash (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 10,719 shares to 36,149 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United States Lime & Mineral (NASDAQ:USLM) by 4,143 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,859 shares, and has risen its stake in Enpro Inds Inc (NYSE:NPO).

Analysts await Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, down 14.16% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WIRE’s profit will be $19.74M for 14.02 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Encore Wire Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.12% EPS growth.

More notable recent Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Announces Sale of EIS to Audax – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Abraxas Petroleum Receives NASDAQ Notice Regarding Non-Compliance With Continued Listing Standards – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Update: Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Stock Gained 30% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Coverage Initiated for Quest Patent Research Corp. via NetworkNewsWire – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “UroGen Pharma Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – Business Wire” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold WIRE shares while 44 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 18.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 18.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Keybank National Association Oh owns 17,049 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 37,614 shares. Vanguard Incorporated stated it has 2.07 million shares. Ameriprise Incorporated reported 275,187 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 31,186 shares in its portfolio. Automobile Association reported 84,251 shares. Principal Financial Grp Inc Inc has 173,905 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 186 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 5,947 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Everence Management Incorporated owns 3,540 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,067 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc holds 41,609 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of America De stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc owns 0.06% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 50,374 shares. Tower Limited Liability Co (Trc) reported 8,107 shares stake. The Missouri-based Stifel Fincl Corporation has invested 0% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Raymond James Assoc accumulated 0.03% or 252,585 shares. Invesco Limited reported 479,302 shares stake. 1.29 million are owned by Wellington Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs stated it has 3,215 shares. Asset Mngmt owns 0% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 2,079 shares. Saratoga Rech & Invest Mgmt owns 1.2% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 208,249 shares. 26 were reported by Bessemer. Prudential Public Limited Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Tudor Inv Et Al reported 2,812 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hightower Advisors Limited Company owns 5,134 shares. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership accumulated 9,498 shares.