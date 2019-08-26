Encore Wire (WIRE) Holder Forest Hill Capital Trimmed Holding by $1.07 Million as Stock Declined; Polaris Wealth Advisers Stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) Decreased by $25.08 Million

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) by 20.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 18,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% . The hedge fund held 73,651 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21 million, down from 92,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Encore Wire Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $52.71. About 31,241 shares traded. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 17.60% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.60% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 09/04/2018 – ECS – ENCORE lll HAS BOTH A FIVE-YEAR BASE TERM AND FIVE-YEAR OPTION PERIOD; 07/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts to Participate in J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant and Leisure Management Access Forum at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas This Week; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 50mm, REF 804-07-500 Product Us; 15/03/2018 – ManTech Selected for Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Award; 15/03/2018 – ManTech Selected for Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE lll Award; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX INC – POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS WITH POLYMER ENDOVASCULAR ANEURYSM REPAIR USING OVATION ABDOMINAL STENT GRAFT SYSTEMS; 08/03/2018 – Encore Wire Presenting at Sidoti & Company’s Spring 2018 Conference; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation Abdominal Stent Graft Systems; 26/04/2018 – Encore Wire Corporation Earnings Release and Conference Call Announcement; 21/03/2018 – TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD – DEPLOYING INVESTIGATORS AT NANAIMO AIRPORT IN BRITISH COLUMBIA AFTER INCIDENT ABOARD A WESTJET ENCORE FLIGHT

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 98.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc sold 136,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 1,965 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $363,000, down from 138,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $181.12. About 663,917 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 22/03/2018 – United States set to sign deal on Patriot missile sale to Poland next week; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $395.8M CONTRACT FOR ROMANIA’S PATRIOT SYSTEM; 10/05/2018 – Raytheon dedicates new facilities at Missile Systems business; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon wins $511 mln U.S. defense contract – Pentagon; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511M AIR FORCE CONTRACT FOR RADAR; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance for Sales, EPS; 13/03/2018 – Raytheon: Adriane M. Brown Elected to Bd of Directors; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON – GOVERNMENT OF POLAND SIGNED DEAL TO PURCHASE CO’S COMBAT PROVEN PATRIOT FROM U.S. ARMY; 02/04/2018 – CAFC: RAYTHEON COMPANY v. SONY CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1554 – 2018-04-02; 17/05/2018 – Persistent welcomes Raytheon as a Wave Relay® Ecosystem Partner

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc, which manages about $424.68M and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 4,892 shares to 8,058 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (CWB) by 21,693 shares in the quarter, for a total of 773,982 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Savings Bank De holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 514,650 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.57% or 2.98 million shares in its portfolio. Community National Bank Na has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Advisory Services Network Ltd Company holds 0.08% or 6,592 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct owns 155,053 shares. 3,441 were reported by Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Nwq Invest Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.58% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Massachusetts Service Ma holds 0% or 2,400 shares. The Maine-based Bangor Commercial Bank has invested 0.24% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 6,771 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Motco holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 30,633 shares. Moreover, State Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.23% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 312,818 shares. 100 are held by Gradient Limited Liability Co. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Inc reported 1,903 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. 20,211 were reported by Rnc Capital Mgmt Ltd.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Air Force to deploy ground-based lasers – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Raytheon wins $199M Navy contract to upgrade Phalanx weapons – Washington Business Journal” published on August 19, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Raytheon (RTN) Added to BofA US 1 List, Removes AT&T (T), Williams Cos. (WMB), General Dynamics (GD) and Tapestry (TPR) – StreetInsider.com” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Announces Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Raytheon Company (RTN) – PRNewswire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Raytheon Company (RTN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 28.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $802.18M for 15.72 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.37% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold WIRE shares while 44 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 18.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 18.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside State Bank And invested in 36 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communication The has invested 0% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Prelude Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) for 331 shares. Dean Inv Associate Ltd Llc has 0.34% invested in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) for 40,605 shares. Principal Finance Grp reported 0.01% stake. Aqr Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.02% or 4,163 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 1,125 shares or 0% of the stock. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Blackrock reported 0.01% stake. First Dallas Securities Inc owns 7,550 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability Co, Texas-based fund reported 917,640 shares. 14,455 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. First Trust Advisors Lp owns 54,427 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc Inc stated it has 103,043 shares.

More notable recent Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 8/6/2019 – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Canadian Orebodies Extends Mineralization in the Wire Lake Gold System and Commences Summer Work Program at Pic Project – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Validea’s Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Joseph Piotroski – 8/4/2019 – Nasdaq” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AVROBIO Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – Business Wire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Exicure Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock and Uplisting to Nasdaq Capital Market – Business Wire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $325.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banner Corp (NASDAQ:BANR) by 44,048 shares to 266,627 shares, valued at $14.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 29,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).